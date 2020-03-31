Broadway Podcast Network to Launch BROADWAY TOGETHER in Response to the Current Health Crisis

Tony and Emmy Award-winning Broadway producer Dori Berinstein and podcast host/producer & engineer Alan Seales, who last October launched the Broadway Podcast Network (BPN), have announced a new initiative under the Broadway Podcast Network, "Broadway Together." At a time when we need it most, this digital destination will bring the theater community and its fans together virtually to provide news, digital interviews and events, interactive polls and games, and much more. BPN is also dedicated to supporting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Actors Fund during this challenging time.

"We're committed to launching and growing this new section of the Broadway Podcast Network at a time when we all crave connectivity, easy access to vital resources and positivity," co-founder Dori Berinstein said. "We have already had great success connecting industry insiders and fans via our podcasts, and we're thrilled to be able to use the platform to help provide resources, information and distractions - all of which feel so necessary during this unprecedented time."

Now live, programming on the "Broadway Together" section of Broadway Podcast Network includes:

Town Hall Virtually: Town Hall Virtually hosts major conversations, concerts and events from the safety of everyone's own homes. This programming includes Live Event BPN shows, Cast Reunions, Games, Concerts and special Digital Events. A comprehensive Town Hall Calendar aggregates all BPN events, as well as other major theatre-related online happenings.

"Dream Cast" Competition: This new series will host a weekly competition, inviting users to "Dream Cast" a different show each week. Audiences can then vote on the best "Dream Cast" and win Broadway-themed prizes.

BPN Hero: Honoring individuals and organizations in our community who are giving their all to battle virus. The first BPN Heroes are Javier Munoz & the Theatrical Wardrobe Union I.A.T.S.E. Local 764, who mobilized members across the country to manufacture critically needed masks and personal protective equipment to health care workers on the virus frontlines nationwide.

BPN Polls & Games: Giving the BPN community the opportunity to engage, to connect and to take their minds off the state of the world.

Support Broadway: Guiding theatre-lovers to a variety of initiatives that support the theatre community during this challenging time. Featured first is "The Lights of Broadway" Fundraiser supporting the Actor's Fund.

Good News by Nick Pramik: Because let's face it, we could all use some good news right now! "Good News" will turn Broadway ad agency-head Nick Pramik's daily emails to industry insiders into an on-going series that everyone can enjoy.

The Essential Scoop (Coming Soon!): Providing easy access information, resources and community news.

Programming will continue to be added to the Broadway Podcast Network's "Broadway Together" section as the virus shutdown continues, to keep the industry and its fans informed, connected and entertained.





