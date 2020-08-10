Broadway On Demand to Stream Final Concert of MARIN MAZZIE & JASON DANIELEY: BROADWAY & BEYOND
MARIN MAZZIE & JASON DANIELEY: BROADWAY & BEYOND will stream this Friday, August 14 at 8:00 PM ET.
Broadway On Demand will exclusively stream the final New York City concert of Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley live from Feinstein's / 54 Below, Marin Mazzie & Jason Danieley: Broadway & Beyond, this Friday, August 14 at 8:00 PM ET.
Taking their audience on a journey through the shows they both loved and on which they left their marks, Broadway & Beyond marks the couple's final New York City performance together before Mazzie's passing. The concert features songs from Ragtime; Passion; The Full Monty; Curtains; The Visit; Kiss Me, Kate; among others.
Broadway & Beyond is a celebration of Marin and Jason's life together through music and theatre, with songs they introduced in original Broadway cast productions, songs from Broadway revivals, and from their concerts across the country. During this concert, Ms. Mazzie had been living with ovarian cancer since her diagnosis on May 6, 2015. At the time of her passing on September 13, 2018, Marin and Jason were just short of celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary.
This exclusive event on Broadway On Demand will also include a free pre-show event featuring Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marin's co-star in the Tony Award-winning Ragtime, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. For tickets and more information, please click HERE.
The concert will be streamed Friday, August 14, 2020 at 8:00 PM ET, with a free pre-show event beginning at 7:30 PM ET, at BroadwayOnDemand.com. For a one-time payment of $7.99, the concert will include a 48-hour playback period. All proceeds will be donated to the Cancer Support Community (CSC), Tina's Wish, and The Actors Fund through Broadway Cares Equity Fights Aids.
