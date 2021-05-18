Broadway League is 'Evaluating the Revised Guidelines' for Impact on Fall Re-Opening

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, following the CDC's announcement last week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo revealed in a press conference that the state will officially adopt their guidance starting Wednesday, May 19.

"Masks will still be required on public transit, in schools & some communal settings. Private venues may require masks," his tweet reads. Additionally, unvaccinated individuals will be required to sit in a special section at certain sports venues. At least 50% of seating will be for vaccinated people.

The Broadway League has now issued a statement on how that progress affects the road back to normal in regards to Broadway. "The Governor's comments [yesterday] confirm that New York continues to move ahead on the road to recovery," said a Broadway League rep. "We are evaluating the revised guidelines and their potential impact on our industry. Broadway is still on track to resume performances beginning in September, and we continue to work with our union partners to finalize our health and safety protocols. We are not yet ready to comment specifically on vaccination requirements."

Broadway shows are set to begin again starting this fall. Find out what is coming back to Broadway here!

In terms of vaccination news, 70,722 doses have been administered across NY state's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and 799,736 doses have been administered statewide over the past seven days.

"More New Yorkers continue to get vaccinated every single day in our state and it's critical we do all we can to ensure that progress continues," Governor Cuomo said. "Creativity is key here-live events are increasing capacity for those who have been vaccinated, pop-up vaccination sites are being established at transportation hubs and we've expanded the availability of walk-in appointments. Now, New Yorkers need to take advantage of these resources, get their shot and do their part in helping rebuild and restart our great state-there is no reason not to."

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first come first serve basis. The walk-in appointments are reserved for first doses only with second doses to be scheduled automatically after administration of the initial shot. In addition, all vaccine providers are encouraged to allow walk-in appointments for eligible New Yorkers. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski