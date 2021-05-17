New York Will Adopt CDC's New Mask & Social Distancing Guidance

NYC is slowly returning to a state of normalcy, and it will get even closer with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's latest announcement regarding new mask and social distancing rules. Following the CDC's announcement last week, Cuomo revealed in today's press conference that the state will officially adopt their guidance starting Wednesday, May 19.

"Masks will still be required on public transit, in schools & some communal settings. Private venues may require masks," he tweet reads.

Additionally, unvaccinated individuals will be required to sit in a special section at certain sports venues. At least 50% of seating will be for vaccinated people.

105,099 doses have been administered across the state's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and 1,175 doses have been administered at the eight pop-up vaccination sites at MTA station stops on day 4 of the pilot program that launched on May 12. 841,164 doses have been administered statewide over the past seven days. The week 22 allocation of 926,450 first and second doses is expected to finish arriving today.

"The vaccine is the weapon that can win the war, and the faster everyone takes in, the faster we can continue to safely reopen our economy and get back to a new normal," Governor Cuomo said. "We are continuing to work with community leaders and organizations to make the vaccine accessible to more New Yorkers, but we are seeing a lag in vaccinations and I remind everyone that we cannot get complacent with COVID. The vaccine is safe and effective, and the process is as seamless as it can be. You just have to show up at one of our sites across the state, roll up your sleeve, and help bring us a step closer to victory against the virus."

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first come first serve basis. The walk-in appointments are reserved for first doses only with second doses to be scheduled automatically after administration of the initial shot. In addition, all vaccine providers are encouraged to allow walk-in appointments for eligible New Yorkers. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

