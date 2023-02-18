Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Jukebox
Broadway Jukebox: The 100 Most Romantic Broadway Love Songs

Celebrate Valentine's Day with a playlist curated by Broadway's stars from musicals like Carousel, Aida, The Bridges of Madison County, Moulin Rouge! and many more!

Feb. 18, 2023  

What is your favorite Broadway love song? It's a question BroadwayWorld has been asking your favorite Broadway stars every Valentine's Day, and this year, our list has grown to over 1400 responses. Which songs did they pick? Feel the love with Broadway's ultimate soundtrack to Valentine's Day, featuring the top 100 showtunes from the list!

Enjoy songs from musicals like The Bridges of Madison County, Hadestown, Wicked, Carousel, The Sound of Music, The Color Purple, Aida, West Side Story, The Phantom of the Opera, South Pacific, Parade, Follies, Cinderella, Funny Girl, Rent, Falsettos, and so many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Broadway love song you love the most!

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, bundle up for winter andd celebrate Black History Month!

Related Stories
Broadway Jukebox: 50 Showtunes for Game Day Photo
Broadway Jukebox: 50 Showtunes for Game Day
It's Super Bowl weekend! Doing your best to appear interested in the big game? Need a playlist to get you to the next commercial break? Check 50 showtunes about baseball, basketball, football and well... all of the sports.
Broadway Jukebox: Songs for Black History Month Photo
Broadway Jukebox: Songs for Black History Month
Enjoy songs from musicals like Ragtime, Ain't Misbehavin', Memphis, Motown, Caroline, Or Change, Dreamgirls, The Color Purple, Showboat, Fela!, Jelly's Last Jam, Raisin, Hamilton, The Lion King, The Wiz and so many more!
Broadway Jukebox: The Best of Andrew Lloyd Webber Photo
Broadway Jukebox: The Best of Andrew Lloyd Webber
We are celebrating 35 years of The Phantom of the Opera with a playlist of 50 of our favorite Andrew Lloyd Webber songs. Enjoy songs from musicals like: The Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Sunset Boulevard, Love Never Dies, School of Rock and so many more!
Broadway Jukebox: 75 Showtunes About NYC Photo
Broadway Jukebox: 75 Showtunes About NYC
Start spreading the news! From the Bronx to the Battery, Broadway has always been all about the city it calls home- New York City. Wanna be a part of it? BroadwayWorld has pulled together 75 of our favorite showtunes about New York City.

