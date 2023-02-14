What Is the Most Romantic Broadway Song? 1400+ Stars Decide!

Valentine's Day is here and love is all around us. At this most romantic time of the year, we can't help but wonder... what is the greatest Broadway love song ever? BroadwayWorld continues our great tradition of finding that consensus- and this year we have more answers than ever! We've gathered responses from over 1400 performers, composers, industry professionals, and entertainment personalities from all over the world.

Want to listen to their picks? Check out our Valentine's Day playlist of the 100 Greatest Broadway love songs.

Want to know which songs dominate the list? The top five are...

1. "If I Loved You", Carousel

2. "Some Enchanted Evening", South Pacific

3. "One Hand, One Heart", West Side Story

4. "Maria", West Side Story

5. "Say It Somehow" The Light in the Piazza

Some other highly mentioned include:

"Somewhere", West Side Story

"'Til There Was You", The Music Man

"With You", Pippin

"The Next Ten Minutes", The Last Five Years

"On the Street Where You Live", My Fair Lady

"If Ever I Would Leave You", Camelot

"How Could I Ever Know?", The Secret Garden