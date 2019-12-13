Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Jukebox
Broadway Jukebox: Get a Kick Out of Our Cole Porter Playlist!
Cole Porter has passed the test of time. His body of work, composed primarily for Broadway and Hollywood, comprises one of the central chapters in the Great American Songbook. As Alec Wilder noted in his classic study American Popular Song, Porter "added a certain theatrical elegance, as well as interest and sophistication, wit, and musical complexity to the popular song form."
His music was back on Broadway earlier this year in the Roundabout revival of Kiss Me, Kate, and now again this holiday season as Harry Connick Jr. sings his songbook at the Nederlander Theatre. Below, get ready for your weekend by brushing up on your Porter!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Voting Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to mak... (read more)
Dancer and Actor Jack Burns Passes Away At Age 14
It has been reported that young actor and ballet star, Jack Burns, has passed away suddenly at age fourteen.... (read more)
Meet the Cast of WEST SIDE STORY - Now in Previews on Broadway!
West Side Story is officially in previews on Broadway! The new production is directed by Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove; and for the first time ever i... (read more)
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Will Release Cast Album Featuring Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle
The critically-acclaimed revival of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS will be receiving an original cast recording, to be released by Ghostlight Records. THE NEW... (read more)
Austin Durant Joins The Cast Of MOULIN ROUGE! Beginning Tonight; Danny Burstein Takes Leave Due to Injury
Beginning tonight, Tuesday, December 10 a?" Austin Durant joins the cast of Broadway's Moulin Rouge! The Musical in the role of a?oeHarold Zidler.'... (read more)
Breaking: Caissie Levy, John Cariani, Chip Zien, Tamika Lawrence & More Join CAROLINE, OR CHANGE on Broadway
Caroline, or Change has found its Broadway cast! Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced the cast joining Olivier Award winner Sharon D Clarke i... (read more)
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to mak... (read more)
Dancer and Actor Jack Burns Passes Away At Age 14
It has been reported that young actor and ballet star, Jack Burns, has passed away suddenly at age fourteen.... (read more)
Meet the Cast of WEST SIDE STORY - Now in Previews on Broadway!
West Side Story is officially in previews on Broadway! The new production is directed by Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove; and for the first time ever i... (read more)
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Will Release Cast Album Featuring Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle
The critically-acclaimed revival of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS will be receiving an original cast recording, to be released by Ghostlight Records. THE NEW... (read more)
Austin Durant Joins The Cast Of MOULIN ROUGE! Beginning Tonight; Danny Burstein Takes Leave Due to Injury
Beginning tonight, Tuesday, December 10 a?" Austin Durant joins the cast of Broadway's Moulin Rouge! The Musical in the role of a?oeHarold Zidler.'... (read more)
Breaking: Caissie Levy, John Cariani, Chip Zien, Tamika Lawrence & More Join CAROLINE, OR CHANGE on Broadway
Caroline, or Change has found its Broadway cast! Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced the cast joining Olivier Award winner Sharon D Clarke i... (read more)