Broadway Jukebox: Get a Kick Out of Our Cole Porter Playlist!

Cole Porter has passed the test of time. His body of work, composed primarily for Broadway and Hollywood, comprises one of the central chapters in the Great American Songbook. As Alec Wilder noted in his classic study American Popular Song, Porter "added a certain theatrical elegance, as well as interest and sophistication, wit, and musical complexity to the popular song form."

His music was back on Broadway earlier this year in the Roundabout revival of Kiss Me, Kate, and now again this holiday season as Harry Connick Jr. sings his songbook at the Nederlander Theatre. Below, get ready for your weekend by brushing up on your Porter!





