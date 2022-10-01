Broadway Jukebox: Broadway's Best 11 O'Clock Numbers

Almost always one of the last songs in a musical (though rarely ever the final song), the 11 o'clock number often functions as a counterpart to the protagonist's 'I Want' song in the show's first act, in which the character comes to a major realization. The term originated when Broadway shows began at 8:30pm and concluded at (or soon after) 11pm. The 11 o'clock number is often big, show-stopping, and ovation-earning.

