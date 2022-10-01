Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Jukebox
Broadway Jukebox: Broadway's Best 11 O'Clock Numbers

It's 11 o'clock somewhere...

Oct. 01, 2022  

Almost always one of the last songs in a musical (though rarely ever the final song), the 11 o'clock number often functions as a counterpart to the protagonist's 'I Want' song in the show's first act, in which the character comes to a major realization. The term originated when Broadway shows began at 8:30pm and concluded at (or soon after) 11pm. The 11 o'clock number is often big, show-stopping, and ovation-earning.

Enjoy songs from The Color Purple, Thoroughly Modern Mille, A Chorus Line, Bright Star, Guys & Dolls, Fun Home, Matilda, Sunday in the Park with George, Billy Elliot, 1776, Miss Saigon, Jekyll & Hyde, If/Then, Catch Me If You Can, Memphis, 9 to 5, Legally Blonde, Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Wicked, Caroline, Or Change and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which 11 o'clock number stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, go back to school, celebrate fall and throw a Broadway party!

