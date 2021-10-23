Broadway Jukebox: 35 Songs About Singing

For theatre fans, it's always a grand day for singing. Wanting to whistle a happy tune? BroadwayWorld is going meta by bringing you 35 of our favorite songs about singing and music.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Sister Act, A New Brain, Flora the Red Menace, Violet, Ragtime, The Boy from Oz, Cinderella, Spamalot, The Phantom of the Opera, Songs for a New World, Les Miserables, State Fair, The Little Mermaid, Dreamgirls, and many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which song about singing stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Plus, check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 2 openers, Act 1 finales, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales! Fall into fall and get ready for Halloween!