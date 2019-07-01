CAGNEY Announces Cast for Pre-Broadway Run In Salt Lake City

The pre-Broadway production of Cagney, based on the life of "Yankee Doodle Dandy" star Academy Award winner James Cagney, has completed its casting and returns to the stage, opening at Salt Lake City's Pioneer Theatre Company's season this fall.

The production will run from September 20, 2019 through October 5, 2019. Tickets for this highly-anticipated production can now be purchased as a part of a season subscription by calling 801-581-6961 or visiting pioneertheatre.org.

"We're ecstatic to present this exclusive first look at the Broadway production of Cagney," said PTC Artistic Director Karen Azenberg. "Salt Lake has such a richly vibrant arts community and we couldn't be happier to bring the 'Great White Way' out West."

Added PTC Managing Director Christopher Massimine, "What an incredible opportunity to honor the memory of a Hollywood icon and bring his legacy to the masses. We're delighted to be part of that journey."

Cagney, a biographical musical based on 'Hollywood's tough guy in tap shoes,' played an award-winning Off Broadway run, presented first at the York Theatre, followed by a successful transfer to The Westside Theatre, and a limited engagement in Los Angeles. The Broadway production of Cagney will be produced by Riki Kane Larimer (Enter Laughing, Smokey Joe's Café, Gigi, On the Town) and Kate Edelman Johnson (Wyatt Earp: Return to Tombstone).

Currently starring on Broadway in Frozen, Robert Creighton reprises the title role, for which he was awarded the Fred Astaire Award. Creighton also co-authored the music and lyrics for Cagney alongside Christopher McGovern (music & lyrics for Lizzie Borden, Dr. Radio, Backwards in High Heels, Disney's "Let The Memories Begin"), with book by Peter Colley (The War Show, The Donnellys, When the Reaper Calls). Bill Castellano (Desperate Measures, Storyville, Ionescopade) and Joshua Bergasse (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Gigi, On the Town) will return to the helm as director and choreographer, respectively.

"Cagney started as an idea and then a passion in acting school-not only because of my obsession over how powerful and versatile James Cagney was on screen, but because his story was a compelling one: a story of the American dream, one that resonates more today than ever," said Creighton. "This show started as a four-person musical 12 years ago and grew into a 502 performance off-Broadway hit, and is now a 12-person Broadway-bound show. Mr. Cagney's story warranted a more expansive, deeper telling and we are thrilled and grateful to share that with Salt Lake City!"

Creighton's Broadway credits include The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Durdles), Anything Goes (Purser/Moonface), Chicago (Amos), The Little Mermaid (Chef Louis), The Lion King (Timon), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Jackie Mason's Laughing Room Only and Shakespeare-in-the-Park's Comedy of Errors. His television appearances include guest starring roles on "The Family" (ABC), "Elementary"(CBS), "Law & Order" (NBC) and "Life on Mars" (ABC).

Darrin Baker will play Jack Warner, Cagney's chief adversary and CEO of Warner Brothers. Baker has had a long career in Broadway including roles in Tarzan, Wonderful Town, Jackie Mason's Laughing Room Only, Footloose and The Scarlet Pimpernel.

Rounding out the cast are Clara Cox (42nd Street), Matt Crowle (Monty Python's Spamalot), Darien Crago (Holiday Inn, White Christmas), Jeffry Denman (White Christmas, The Producers, Cats), Robert Anthony Jones (Finding Neverland, The Phantom of the Opera, Hairspray), Charis Leos (The Glass Menagerie at Fulton Theatre, Victor/Victoria at TUTS), Daniel Plimpton (The Book of Mormon, Spring Awakening, White Christmas), Hayley Podschun (Wicked, Hello Dolly, Something Rotten), Melissa Schott (Cirque du Soleil's Banana Shpeel, White Christmas) and Edward Tolve (Funny Face at Musicals Tonight, Sayonara at Pan Asian Rep). Denman and Jones return from previous appearances at PTC: Denman in A Chorus Line and Jones in The Music Man.

The creative team includes set design by Jame Noone (Sunset Boulevard, A Time to Kill, A Bronx Tale, The Rainmaker, The Sunshine Boys), costume design by Gregory Gale (Arcadia, Rock of Ages, The Wedding Singer, Hello, Dolly, Urinetown), lighting design by Paul Miller (Amazing Grace, The Illusionists, Macbeth, Legally Blonde, Company), sound design by PTC resident design Allan Branson, wig and make-up design by PTC former resident designer Amanda French, projection design by Brad Peterson (Junk, Oslo, Cats), orchestrations by Greg Anthony Rassen (Bandstand, An American in Paris, Bullets Over Broadway, The Little Mermaid) and music direction and dance arrangements by Douglas Oberhamer (Swing, Crazy for You, Thoroughly Modern Millie).





