BROADWAY GROSSES
Broadway Grosses for Week Ending November 28, 2021

Nov. 30, 2021  

As BroadwayWorld reported, the Broadway League has decided to release a report on Broadway's attendance, grosses, capacity and performances (but not per-show data, which is expected to return next season). BroadwayWorld will be bringing you the data weekly.

For the week ending November 28, 2021, a total of 33 shows played 245 performances at 82.77% capacity. Total attendance was 238,354 and total gross was $32,543,570.

Since Broadway has been reopen, shows have played 1,899 performances at 84% capacity, earning 231,164,423 with 1,840,593 total guests in attendance.

Since August, over two dozen Broadway shows have resumed performances following the year and a half shutdown due to the pandemic.

