Broadway Grosses for Week Ending February 13, 2022; Broadway Sees Bounce in Attendance and Gross

Feb. 15, 2022  

As BroadwayWorld reported, the Broadway League has decided to release a report on Broadway's attendance, grosses, capacity and performances (but not per-show data, which is expected to return next season). BroadwayWorld will be bringing you the data weekly.

For the week ending February 13, 2022, a total of 19 shows played 148 performances at 86.83% capacity. Total attendance was 165,971 and total gross was $18,939,840.

Since Broadway has been reopen, shows have played 3,862 performances at 80% capacity, earning $454,935,978 with 3,686,000 total guests in attendance.

Since August, over two dozen Broadway shows have resumed performances following the year and a half shutdown due to the pandemic.

