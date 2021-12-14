Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BROADWAY GROSSES
Broadway Grosses for Week Ending December 12, 2021

Dec. 14, 2021  

As BroadwayWorld reported, the Broadway League has decided to release a report on Broadway's attendance, grosses, capacity and performances (but not per-show data, which is expected to return next season). BroadwayWorld will be bringing you the data weekly.

For the week ending December 12, 2021, a total of 32 shows played 235 performances at 85.11% capacity. Total attendance was 240,602 and total gross was $30,533,809.

Since Broadway has been reopen, shows have played 2,351 performances at 84% capacity, earning $287,912,967 with 2,291,990 total guests in attendance.

Since August, over two dozen Broadway shows have resumed performances following the year and a half shutdown due to the pandemic.

