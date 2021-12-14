Broadway Grosses for Week Ending December 12, 2021

Click Here for More Articles on BROADWAY GROSSES

As BroadwayWorld reported, the Broadway League has decided to release a report on Broadway's attendance, grosses, capacity and performances (but not per-show data, which is expected to return next season). BroadwayWorld will be bringing you the data weekly.

For the week ending December 12, 2021, a total of 32 shows played 235 performances at 85.11% capacity. Total attendance was 240,602 and total gross was $30,533,809.

Since Broadway has been reopen, shows have played 2,351 performances at 84% capacity, earning $287,912,967 with 2,291,990 total guests in attendance.

Since August, over two dozen Broadway shows have resumed performances following the year and a half shutdown due to the pandemic.