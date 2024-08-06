Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/4/24 - WICKED, HAMILTON & More Top the List

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 8/4/2024 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: JOB opened at the Hayes on 7/30. ONCE UPON A MATTRESS began previews at the Hudson and opens on 8/12. THE WIZ cancelled one performance (Weds. eve. 7/31). THE OUTSIDERS broke the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre house record for the 7th time in a row with a gross of $1,488,753.90 for the week ending August 4, 2024.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: CHICAGO (7.8%), THE LION KING (3.2%), & JULIET (2%), ILLINOISE (0.6%), THE WIZ (0.5%), HADESTOWN (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: SIX (-6.6%), THE NOTEBOOK (-6.5%), JOB (-6.3%), SUFFS (-4.7%), MJ THE MUSICAL (-3.1%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (-2.6%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-2.2%), ALADDIN (-2.1%), WICKED (-2.1%), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (-2%), HAMILTON (-1.7%), WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (-1.4%), THE GREAT GATSBY (-0.8%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-0.7%), HELL'S KITCHEN (-0.6%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-0.1%),

This week, 26 shows played on Broadway, with 239,326 tickets sold and a total gross of $30,523,164. The average ticket price was $127.54.

This was up the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -0.41%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -2.44% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $127.54 is down $-2.66 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE LION KING: $2,379,450

WICKED: $2,191,994

HAMILTON: $1,954,746

HELL'S KITCHEN: $1,604,815

ALADDIN: $1,547,243





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

JOB ($267,283), THE NOTEBOOK ($632,965), SUFFS ($770,253), HADESTOWN ($808,115), CHICAGO ($820,608)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

CHICAGO: $183,066

ILLINOISE: $97,255

THE OUTSIDERS: $26,993

THE GREAT GATSBY: $13,679

OH, MARY!: $-4,709





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE LION KING ($-250,395), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL ($-175,233), SIX ($-114,073), WATER FOR ELEPHANTS ($-107,794), ALADDIN ($-102,576)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON: $186.25

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: $182.72

THE OUTSIDERS: $177.26

THE LION KING: $176.37

STEREOPHONIC: $156.97





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

JOB ($64.78), THE NOTEBOOK ($89.96), ILLINOISE ($90.79), WATER FOR ELEPHANTS ($93.40), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL ($104.46)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

THE OUTSIDERS: 102.5%

HADESTOWN: 100.2%

STEREOPHONIC: 100%

OH, MARY!: 100%

HELL'S KITCHEN: 99.8%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (79.8%), CHICAGO (82.8%), THE NOTEBOOK (86.5%), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (88.4%), JOB (88.8%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

CHICAGO: 677

& JULIET: 162

ILLINOISE: 63

HADESTOWN: 5

THE OUTSIDERS: 1





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

THE WIZ (-1523), THE LION KING (-1200), SIX (-546), THE NOTEBOOK (-529), SUFFS (-371)



