Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/21/24 - HELL'S KITCHEN, CABARET & More Top the List

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 7/21/2024 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: HOME and THE WHO'S TOMMY closed on 7/21. JOB began previews at the Hayes and opens on 7/30. HOME had a planned seven-performance week. WICKED had four performances with 1,807 seats and four performances with 1,926 seats this week, for a total capacity of 14,932. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the figure 1,867 was used. THE OUTSIDERS broke the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre house record for the 5th time in a row with a gross of $1,432,115.70 for the week ending July 21, 2024. The Who’s TOMMY played to sold out houses in its final week on Broadway, grossing $1,039,085.11 for the week ending July 21, 2024 – up more than $265,000.00 on the prior week’s sales.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: THE WHO'S TOMMY (11.6%), ILLINOISE (5.4%), THE WIZ (5.1%), MJ THE MUSICAL (3%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (2.7%), HOME (2.3%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (2.2%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (2.2%), THE LION KING (1.9%), WICKED (1.8%), HADESTOWN (0.7%), HAMILTON (0.7%), HELL'S KITCHEN (0.3%), THE OUTSIDERS (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: THE NOTEBOOK (-3.2%), & JULIET (-2.5%), CHICAGO (-1.5%), SUFFS (-1.4%), ALADDIN (-1.2%), WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (-0.7%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-0.4%), THE GREAT GATSBY (-0.1%),

This week, 27 shows played on Broadway, with 249,701 tickets sold and a total gross of $31,423,899. The average ticket price was $125.85.

This was up the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 2.94%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 5.29% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $125.85 is up $2.81 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE LION KING: $2,355,210

WICKED: $2,158,363

HAMILTON: $1,987,002

HELL'S KITCHEN: $1,687,547

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: $1,616,310





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

HOME ($133,130), CHICAGO ($625,161), THE NOTEBOOK ($685,616), ILLINOISE ($795,960), SUFFS ($837,559)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

OH, MARY!: $387,855

THE WHO'S TOMMY: $266,610

THE WIZ: $115,363

MJ THE MUSICAL: $102,319

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL: $91,653





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE LION KING ($-127,850), CHICAGO ($-95,968), THE BOOK OF MORMON ($-7,171), HOME ($-469), HELL'S KITCHEN ($221)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: $193.57

HAMILTON: $185.15

THE LION KING: $178.26

THE OUTSIDERS: $170.84

STEREOPHONIC: $159.48





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

HOME ($26.57), ILLINOISE ($86.13), THE NOTEBOOK ($94.28), CHICAGO ($99.17), WATER FOR ELEPHANTS ($103.47)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

THE OUTSIDERS: 102.3%

HAMILTON: 101.3%

HADESTOWN: 100.8%

HELL'S KITCHEN: 100.7%

OH, MARY!: 100%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

CHICAGO (73%), WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (84.2%), ILLINOISE (86.4%), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (88.1%), THE NOTEBOOK (89.4%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

THE WHO'S TOMMY: 1093

OH, MARY!: 895

THE WIZ: 655

ILLINOISE: 573

MJ THE MUSICAL: 328





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

THE LION KING (-1360), THE NOTEBOOK (-259), & JULIET (-207), ALADDIN (-164), CHICAGO (-136)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..