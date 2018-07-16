Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/15/18

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 7/15/2018 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Up for the week by attendance was: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND (5.7%), HELLO, DOLLY! (5.6%), STRAIGHT WHITE MEN (5.3%), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL (4.7%), SUMMER (3.6%), BEAUTIFUL (2.9%), CHICAGO (1.9%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (1.5%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (1.0%), ANGELS IN AMERICA (0.4%),

Down for the week by attendance was: KINKY BOOTS (-6.9%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (-4.6%), HEAD OVER HEELS (-3.6%), THE BOYS IN THE BAND (-3.5%), WAITRESS (-3.3%), ALADDIN (-2.4%), ANASTASIA (-1.9%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-1.4%), MY FAIR LADY (-1.2%), WICKED (-0.9%), THE LION KING (-0.8%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-0.7%), CAROUSEL (-0.6%),

