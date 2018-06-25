Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/24/18

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 6/24/2018 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Up for the week by attendance was: SCHOOL OF ROCK (5.7%), ANGELS IN AMERICA (4.6%), KINKY BOOTS (3.9%), BEAUTIFUL (3.3%), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (3.1%), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND (3.1%), CHICAGO (2.3%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (2.0%), SUMMER (1.8%), THE ICEMAN COMETH (1.6%), WICKED (0.5%), HELLO, DOLLY! (0.4%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (0.4%), FROZEN (0.4%), ALADDIN (0.3%), THE BOYS IN THE BAND (0.2%), COME FROM AWAY (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance was: WAITRESS (-6.1%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-4.4%), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL (-4.3%), CAROUSEL (-2.4%), ANASTASIA (-2.3%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (-0.1%),

