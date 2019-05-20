Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/19/19

May. 20, 2019  

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 5/19/2019 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Up for the week by attendance was: BE MORE CHILL (17.1%), FROZEN (12.2%), THE PROM (11.2%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (8.3%), MEAN GIRLS (5.9%), WICKED (4.7%), THE CHER SHOW (3.9%), BEAUTIFUL (3.8%), MY FAIR LADY (2.8%), OKLAHOMA! (2.5%), BEETLEJUICE (2.4%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (1.8%), BURN THIS (1.5%), NETWORK (1.3%), ALADDIN (0.8%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (0.7%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (0.6%), INK (0.3%), THE LION KING (0.3%), COME FROM AWAY (0.1%), HADESTOWN (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance was: FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (-7.4%), HILLARY AND CLINTON (-4.5%), GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS (-4%), KING KONG (-4%), KING LEAR (-3.9%), WAITRESS (-2.8%), ALL MY SONS (-2%), TOOTSIE (-1.9%), CHICAGO (-1.1%), WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME (-1.1%), THE FERRYMAN (-0.3%), HAMILTON (-0.1%), KISS ME, KATE (-0.1%),

