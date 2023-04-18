Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/16/23

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 4/16/2023 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA closed on 4/16. The final performance was a primarily invited/comped performance. The performance on Fri. 4/14 was a charity performance. FAT HAM opened at the American Airlines on 4/12. CAMELOT opened at the Beaumont on 4/13. PETER PAN GOES WRONG is in previews at the Barrymore and opens on 4/19. THE THANKSGIVING PLAY is in previews at the Hayes and opens on 4/20. PRIMA FACIE began previews at the Golden and opens on 4/23. GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR is in previews at the Belasco and opens on 4/24. SUMMER, 1976 is in previews at the Friedman and opens on 4/25. NEW YORK, NEW YORK is in previews at the St. James and opens on 4/26. THE LION KING had a 9-performance week. Easter and the beginning of Passover fell within the prior week.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: PICTURES FROM HOME (13.6%), PETER PAN GOES WRONG (10.1%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (8.5%), CAMELOT (2.1%), SUMMER, 1976 (1.8%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: FAT HAM (-16.7%), CHICAGO (-15.9%), LIFE OF PI (-13%), BAD CINDERELLA (-12.5%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (-11.3%), GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR (-10.5%), FUNNY GIRL (-7.1%), NEW YORK, NEW YORK (-6.6%), SIX (-4.5%), SOME LIKE IT HOT (-4.3%), SHUCKED (-4.2%), BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' (-4.1%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-3.5%), LEOPOLDSTADT (-2.8%), ALADDIN (-2.6%), THE LION KING (-2.6%), A DOLL'S HOUSE (-2.3%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-2.3%), PARADE (-1.9%), HADESTOWN (-1.3%), WICKED (-1%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-0.9%), MJ THE MUSICAL (-0.6%), & JULIET (-0.3%), HAMILTON (-0.2%),

This week, 32 shows played on Broadway, with 266,043 tickets sold and a total gross of $34,567,841. The average ticket price was $129.93.

This was less than the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -5.24%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -10.43% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $129.93 is down $-7.53 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE LION KING: $2,825,907

WICKED: $2,251,012

HAMILTON: $2,040,243

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: $1,789,653

FUNNY GIRL: $1,762,875





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

PICTURES FROM HOME ($285,686), FAT HAM ($309,831), SUMMER, 1976 ($362,597), KIMBERLY AKIMBO ($455,158), LEOPOLDSTADT ($461,537)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR: $338,317

PETER PAN GOES WRONG: $312,829

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: $175,097

PICTURES FROM HOME: $102,107

SUMMER, 1976: $87,626





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WICKED ($-500,647), ALADDIN ($-416,743), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL ($-331,160), CHICAGO ($-180,197), THE LION KING ($-154,186)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

FUNNY GIRL: $198.97

THE LION KING: $190.43

HAMILTON: $190.37

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: $169.33

& JULIET: $158.16





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

SHUCKED ($69.58), BAD CINDERELLA ($70.79), PICTURES FROM HOME ($71.71), FAT HAM ($72.15), NEW YORK, NEW YORK ($88.71)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

HAMILTON: 101.2%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: 100.8%

& JULIET: 99.9%

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL: 99.5%

MJ THE MUSICAL: 99.4%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

LEOPOLDSTADT (58%), GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR (69.8%), PICTURES FROM HOME (70.5%), BAD CINDERELLA (72.1%), BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' (73.7%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR: 3350

THE LION KING: 1299

PICTURES FROM HOME: 1229

PETER PAN GOES WRONG: 849

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: 784





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

ALADDIN (-2077), WICKED (-2069), BAD CINDERELLA (-1390), CHICAGO (-1376), LIFE OF PI (-1104)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..