Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/16/23
Of note this week: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA closed on 4/16. The final performance was a primarily invited/comped performance. The performance on Fri. 4/14 was a charity performance. FAT HAM opened at the American Airlines on 4/12. CAMELOT opened at the Beaumont on 4/13. PETER PAN GOES WRONG is in previews at the Barrymore and opens on 4/19. THE THANKSGIVING PLAY is in previews at the Hayes and opens on 4/20. PRIMA FACIE began previews at the Golden and opens on 4/23. GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR is in previews at the Belasco and opens on 4/24. SUMMER, 1976 is in previews at the Friedman and opens on 4/25. NEW YORK, NEW YORK is in previews at the St. James and opens on 4/26. THE LION KING had a 9-performance week. Easter and the beginning of Passover fell within the prior week.
Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: PICTURES FROM HOME (13.6%), PETER PAN GOES WRONG (10.1%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (8.5%), CAMELOT (2.1%), SUMMER, 1976 (1.8%),
Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: FAT HAM (-16.7%), CHICAGO (-15.9%), LIFE OF PI (-13%), BAD CINDERELLA (-12.5%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (-11.3%), GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR (-10.5%), FUNNY GIRL (-7.1%), NEW YORK, NEW YORK (-6.6%), SIX (-4.5%), SOME LIKE IT HOT (-4.3%), SHUCKED (-4.2%), BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' (-4.1%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-3.5%), LEOPOLDSTADT (-2.8%), ALADDIN (-2.6%), THE LION KING (-2.6%), A DOLL'S HOUSE (-2.3%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-2.3%), PARADE (-1.9%), HADESTOWN (-1.3%), WICKED (-1%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-0.9%), MJ THE MUSICAL (-0.6%), & JULIET (-0.3%), HAMILTON (-0.2%),
This week, 32 shows played on Broadway, with 266,043 tickets sold and a total gross of $34,567,841. The average ticket price was $129.93.
This was less than the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -5.24%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -10.43% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $129.93 is down $-7.53 compared to last week.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
THE LION KING: $2,825,907
WICKED: $2,251,012
HAMILTON: $2,040,243
SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: $1,789,653
FUNNY GIRL: $1,762,875
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
PICTURES FROM HOME ($285,686), FAT HAM ($309,831), SUMMER, 1976 ($362,597), KIMBERLY AKIMBO ($455,158), LEOPOLDSTADT ($461,537)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR: $338,317
PETER PAN GOES WRONG: $312,829
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: $175,097
PICTURES FROM HOME: $102,107
SUMMER, 1976: $87,626
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
WICKED ($-500,647), ALADDIN ($-416,743), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL ($-331,160), CHICAGO ($-180,197), THE LION KING ($-154,186)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
FUNNY GIRL: $198.97
THE LION KING: $190.43
HAMILTON: $190.37
SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: $169.33
& JULIET: $158.16
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
SHUCKED ($69.58), BAD CINDERELLA ($70.79), PICTURES FROM HOME ($71.71), FAT HAM ($72.15), NEW YORK, NEW YORK ($88.71)
Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled
HAMILTON: 101.2%
SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: 100.8%
& JULIET: 99.9%
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL: 99.5%
MJ THE MUSICAL: 99.4%
Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled
LEOPOLDSTADT (58%), GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR (69.8%), PICTURES FROM HOME (70.5%), BAD CINDERELLA (72.1%), BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' (73.7%)
Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR: 3350
THE LION KING: 1299
PICTURES FROM HOME: 1229
PETER PAN GOES WRONG: 849
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: 784
Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
ALADDIN (-2077), WICKED (-2069), BAD CINDERELLA (-1390), CHICAGO (-1376), LIFE OF PI (-1104)
That's all for this week...