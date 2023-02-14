Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/12/23

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 2/12/2023 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: PICTURES FROM HOME opened at Studio 54 on 2/9. THE COLLABORATION closed on 2/11. BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY is simulcasting performances from 1/31-2/12 and from 2/17-2/19. The simulcasts are not included in the figures in this report. The matinee of HAMILTON on Weds. 2/8 was an education matinee. There were two capacities for WICKED at the Gershwin Theatre this week. Four performances had 1,807 seats and four performances had 1,926 seats, for a total capacity of 14,932. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the figure 1,867 was used.

NYC Broadway Week began on 1/17 and ended on 2/12.

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: SOME LIKE IT HOT (8.1%), FUNNY GIRL (6.1%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (5%), THE COLLABORATION (4.7%), PICTURES FROM HOME (4.4%), HADESTOWN (3.8%), LEOPOLDSTADT (3.4%), CHICAGO (3.2%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (2.8%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (2%), THE LION KING (1.6%), ALADDIN (1.5%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (1.2%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (1%), MJ THE MUSICAL (0.8%), HAMILTON (0.7%), & JULIET (0.7%), WICKED (0.5%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (0.3%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY (-1.6%), SIX (-0.4%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...



This week, 21 shows played on Broadway, with 192,323 tickets sold and a total gross of $23,064,393. The average ticket price was $119.93.

This was less than the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -1.64%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -1.93% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $119.93 is down $-0.36 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: $2,425,002

FUNNY GIRL: $1,800,112

HAMILTON: $1,722,790

THE LION KING: $1,626,271

MJ THE MUSICAL: $1,566,284





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

THE COLLABORATION ($253,568), BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY ($390,392), PICTURES FROM HOME ($424,623), KIMBERLY AKIMBO ($523,608), LEOPOLDSTADT ($694,425)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $114,406

SOME LIKE IT HOT: $86,441

THE BOOK OF MORMON: $62,615

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL: $56,100

ALADDIN: $51,069





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-191,848), THE COLLABORATION ($-32,904), LEOPOLDSTADT ($-27,505), WICKED ($-26,495), SIX ($-9,200)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

FUNNY GIRL: $191.75

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: $189.14

HAMILTON: $163.17

MJ THE MUSICAL: $140.85

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL: $131.46





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

PICTURES FROM HOME ($68.31), THE COLLABORATION ($69.99), ALADDIN ($87.39), KIMBERLY AKIMBO ($88.18), SOME LIKE IT HOT ($88.51)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

CHICAGO: 100.5%

MJ THE MUSICAL: 100.2%

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: 99.9%

HADESTOWN: 99.7%

HAMILTON: 99.7%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

LEOPOLDSTADT (78.2%), SOME LIKE IT HOT (80.8%), THE COLLABORATION (81.3%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (89.4%), BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY (94.1%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

SOME LIKE IT HOT: 937

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: 640

FUNNY GIRL: 589

WICKED: 554

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL: 287





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

THE COLLABORATION (-283), BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY (-73), SIX (-30),



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..