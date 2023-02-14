Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BROADWAY GROSSES
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/12/23

Feb. 14, 2023  

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 2/12/2023 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: PICTURES FROM HOME opened at Studio 54 on 2/9. THE COLLABORATION closed on 2/11. BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY is simulcasting performances from 1/31-2/12 and from 2/17-2/19. The simulcasts are not included in the figures in this report. The matinee of HAMILTON on Weds. 2/8 was an education matinee. There were two capacities for WICKED at the Gershwin Theatre this week. Four performances had 1,807 seats and four performances had 1,926 seats, for a total capacity of 14,932. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the figure 1,867 was used.

NYC Broadway Week began on 1/17 and ended on 2/12.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: SOME LIKE IT HOT (8.1%), FUNNY GIRL (6.1%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (5%), THE COLLABORATION (4.7%), PICTURES FROM HOME (4.4%), HADESTOWN (3.8%), LEOPOLDSTADT (3.4%), CHICAGO (3.2%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (2.8%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (2%), THE LION KING (1.6%), ALADDIN (1.5%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (1.2%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (1%), MJ THE MUSICAL (0.8%), HAMILTON (0.7%), & JULIET (0.7%), WICKED (0.5%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (0.3%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY (-1.6%), SIX (-0.4%),

This week, 21 shows played on Broadway, with 192,323 tickets sold and a total gross of $23,064,393. The average ticket price was $119.93.

This was less than the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -1.64%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -1.93% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $119.93 is down $-0.36 compared to last week.


Top 5 by This Week Gross
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: $2,425,002
FUNNY GIRL: $1,800,112
HAMILTON: $1,722,790
THE LION KING: $1,626,271
MJ THE MUSICAL: $1,566,284


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
THE COLLABORATION ($253,568), BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY ($390,392), PICTURES FROM HOME ($424,623), KIMBERLY AKIMBO ($523,608), LEOPOLDSTADT ($694,425)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $114,406
SOME LIKE IT HOT: $86,441
THE BOOK OF MORMON: $62,615
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL: $56,100
ALADDIN: $51,069


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-191,848), THE COLLABORATION ($-32,904), LEOPOLDSTADT ($-27,505), WICKED ($-26,495), SIX ($-9,200)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
FUNNY GIRL: $191.75
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: $189.14
HAMILTON: $163.17
MJ THE MUSICAL: $140.85
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL: $131.46


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
PICTURES FROM HOME ($68.31), THE COLLABORATION ($69.99), ALADDIN ($87.39), KIMBERLY AKIMBO ($88.18), SOME LIKE IT HOT ($88.51)


Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled
CHICAGO: 100.5%
MJ THE MUSICAL: 100.2%
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: 99.9%
HADESTOWN: 99.7%
HAMILTON: 99.7%


Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled
LEOPOLDSTADT (78.2%), SOME LIKE IT HOT (80.8%), THE COLLABORATION (81.3%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (89.4%), BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY (94.1%)


Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
SOME LIKE IT HOT: 937
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: 640
FUNNY GIRL: 589
WICKED: 554
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL: 287


Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
THE COLLABORATION (-283), BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY (-73), SIX (-30),

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

