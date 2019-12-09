Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/8/19
Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 12/8/2019 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.
Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.
Up for the week by attendance was: TOOTSIE (20.2%), BETRAYAL (14.8%), A CHRISTMAS CAROL (12.4%), THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS (10.5%), MEAN GIRLS (10.4%), SLAVE PLAY (8.1%), OKLAHOMA! (6.6%), THE INHERITANCE (4.4%), THE SOUND INSIDE (4%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (2.9%), WAITRESS (2.6%), AIN'T TOO PROUD (1.9%), JAGGED LITTLE PILL (1.6%), AMERICAN UTOPIA (0.6%), FROZEN (0.3%), FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME (0.3%), THE ROSE TATTOO (0.3%), ALADDIN (0.3%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (0.2%), HAMILTON (0.1%), TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL (0.1%),
Down for the week by attendance was: BEETLEJUICE (-9.8%), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW (-7.2%), DERREN BROWN: SECRET (-6.6%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-5.2%), CHICAGO (-4.5%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (-2.5%), THE LIGHTNING THIEF (-2.3%), WICKED (-2.3%), THE LION KING (-0.9%), COME FROM AWAY (-0.7%), HADESTOWN (-0.3%), MOULIN ROUGE! (-0.1%),
