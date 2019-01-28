Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/27/19

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 1/27/2019 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Up for the week by attendance was: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (14%), KING KONG (10.7%), FROZEN (9.9%), CHOIR BOY (9.2%), KINKY BOOTS (7.5%), CHICAGO (7.4%), WICKED (6%), MY FAIR LADY (5.5%), ALADDIN (5%), TRUE WEST (5%), BEAUTIFUL (3.2%), AMERICAN SON (2.4%), THE WAVERLY GALLERY (1.2%), THE LION KING (0.7%), ANASTASIA (0.6%),

Down for the week by attendance was: THE PROM (-7%), THE FERRYMAN (-2.7%), THE BAND'S VISIT (-2.1%), MEAN GIRLS (-1%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-1%), NETWORK (-0.7%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (-0.7%), THE CHER SHOW (-0.7%), COME FROM AWAY (-0.2%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (-0.2%),

