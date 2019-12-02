Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/1/19
Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 12/1/2019 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.
Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.
Up for the week by attendance was: CHICAGO (25%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (21.2%), BEETLEJUICE (19.6%), THE LIGHTNING THIEF (10.7%), DERREN BROWN: SECRET (10.1%), BETRAYAL (8.2%), FROZEN (7%), OKLAHOMA! (6.8%), WICKED (5.8%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (5.7%), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW (4.5%), JAGGED LITTLE PILL (4.1%), WAITRESS (4%), THE SOUND INSIDE (3.6%), ALADDIN (2.2%), AIN'T TOO PROUD (2%), THE LION KING (2%), HADESTOWN (1.8%), THE ROSE TATTOO (1.3%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (0.5%), COME FROM AWAY (0.4%), MOULIN ROUGE! (0.2%), HAMILTON (0.1%),
Down for the week by attendance was: THE INHERITANCE (-11.2%), SLAVE PLAY (-8.5%), FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME (-4.6%), TOOTSIE (-4.1%), A CHRISTMAS CAROL (-3.9%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-1.2%), MEAN GIRLS (-0.3%), THE GREAT SOCIETY (-0.2%),
