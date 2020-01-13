Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/12/20
Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.
Up for the week by attendance was: THE SOUND INSIDE (14.6%), THE INHERITANCE (5.3%), FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME (4%), AIN'T TOO PROUD (3.3%), GRAND HORIZONS (3.3%), SLAVE PLAY (2.6%), OKLAHOMA! (2.3%), JAGGED LITTLE PILL (1.5%), MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON (0.7%), AMERICAN UTOPIA (0.3%),
Down for the week by attendance was: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-28.4%), A SOLDIER'S PLAY (-12.7%), WICKED (-7.8%), CHICAGO (-7.5%), THE LION KING (-5%), MEAN GIRLS (-4.6%), FROZEN (-4.5%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-3.2%), ALADDIN (-2.8%), TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL (-1.5%), BEETLEJUICE (-0.8%), COME FROM AWAY (-0.5%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (-0.5%), MOULIN ROUGE! (-0.2%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (-0.1%), HAMILTON (-0.1%),
