Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/20/22
Of note this week:
& JULIET opened at the Sondheim on 11/17.
WALKING WITH GHOSTS closed on 11/20.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL is in previews at the Nederlander and opens on 11/21.
KPOP is in previews at Circle in the Square. Two performances were cancelled (Tues. 11/15 and Weds. 11/16 matinee). The opening was changed from 11/20 to 11/27.
AIN'T NO MO' is in previews at the Belasco and opens on 12/1.
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL is in previews at the Broadhurst and opens on 12/4.
OHIO STATE MURDERS is in previews at the Jones and opens on 12/8.
SOME LIKE IT HOT is in previews at the Shubert and opens on 12/11.
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD had a (planned) 7-performance week.
Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: WALKING WITH GHOSTS (13.4%), KPOP (6.6%), THE LION KING (1.6%), & JULIET (0.5%), FUNNY GIRL (0.4%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (0.3%),
Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: INTO THE WOODS (-16.5%), ALMOST FAMOUS (-16.1%), SOME LIKE IT HOT (-15.8%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (-13.8%), BEETLEJUICE (-12.3%), CHICAGO (-11.7%), A STRANGE LOOP (-10.7%), MIKE BIRBIGLIA: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL (-10.6%), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (-9.5%), THE MUSIC MAN (-9.3%), OHIO STATE MURDERS (-9%), DEATH OF A SALESMAN (-7.3%), TAKE ME OUT (-7.3%), 1776 (-7%), ALADDIN (-6.9%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (-5.9%), WICKED (-5.1%), HAMILTON (-4.7%), A CHRISTMAS CAROL (-4.5%), LEOPOLDSTADT (-4%), HADESTOWN (-3.5%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-3.1%), AIN'T NO MO' (-2.7%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-2.5%), THE PIANO LESSON (-2.5%), MJ THE MUSICAL (-1.8%), SIX (-1%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-0.7%),
This week, 34 shows played on Broadway, with 260,973 tickets sold and a total gross of $30,912,719. The average ticket price was $118.45.
This was the same as the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -4.14%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -4.34% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $118.45 is down $-0.25 compared to last week.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
THE MUSIC MAN: $2,508,603
HAMILTON: $1,925,304
THE LION KING: $1,856,550
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: $1,784,650
MJ THE MUSICAL: $1,694,503
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
AIN'T NO MO' ($103,390), KPOP ($127,262), A CHRISTMAS CAROL ($218,944), WALKING WITH GHOSTS ($262,122), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG ($265,167)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
THE LION KING: $318,741
OHIO STATE MURDERS: $146,572
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: $86,796
MIKE BIRBIGLIA: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL: $83,225
WALKING WITH GHOSTS: $66,907
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
THE MUSIC MAN ($-417,792), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($-198,334), INTO THE WOODS ($-193,910), ALMOST FAMOUS ($-151,324), BEETLEJUICE ($-146,900)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
THE MUSIC MAN: $231.51
HAMILTON: $191.71
FUNNY GIRL: $173.71
MJ THE MUSICAL: $154.88
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: $154.31
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
AIN'T NO MO' ($23.71), A CHRISTMAS CAROL ($29.69), KPOP ($32.72), MIKE BIRBIGLIA: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL ($61.08), WALKING WITH GHOSTS ($62.86)
Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: 101.4%
THE LION KING: 99.1%
MJ THE MUSICAL: 98.6%
& JULIET: 98.4%
FUNNY GIRL: 97.7%
Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled
OHIO STATE MURDERS (48.6%), TAKE ME OUT (49.1%), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (52.8%), WALKING WITH GHOSTS (61.1%), AIN'T NO MO' (61.1%)
Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
OHIO STATE MURDERS: 2313
AIN'T NO MO': 1112
WALKING WITH GHOSTS: 916
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: 493
KPOP: 275
Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-1744), BEETLEJUICE (-1588), INTO THE WOODS (-1531), ALMOST FAMOUS (-1350), THE MUSIC MAN (-1137)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..
