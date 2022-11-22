Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/20/22

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 11/20/2022 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week:

& JULIET opened at the Sondheim on 11/17.

WALKING WITH GHOSTS closed on 11/20.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL is in previews at the Nederlander and opens on 11/21.

KPOP is in previews at Circle in the Square. Two performances were cancelled (Tues. 11/15 and Weds. 11/16 matinee). The opening was changed from 11/20 to 11/27.

AIN'T NO MO' is in previews at the Belasco and opens on 12/1.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL is in previews at the Broadhurst and opens on 12/4.

OHIO STATE MURDERS is in previews at the Jones and opens on 12/8.

SOME LIKE IT HOT is in previews at the Shubert and opens on 12/11.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD had a (planned) 7-performance week.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: WALKING WITH GHOSTS (13.4%), KPOP (6.6%), THE LION KING (1.6%), & JULIET (0.5%), FUNNY GIRL (0.4%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (0.3%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: INTO THE WOODS (-16.5%), ALMOST FAMOUS (-16.1%), SOME LIKE IT HOT (-15.8%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (-13.8%), BEETLEJUICE (-12.3%), CHICAGO (-11.7%), A STRANGE LOOP (-10.7%), MIKE BIRBIGLIA: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL (-10.6%), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (-9.5%), THE MUSIC MAN (-9.3%), OHIO STATE MURDERS (-9%), DEATH OF A SALESMAN (-7.3%), TAKE ME OUT (-7.3%), 1776 (-7%), ALADDIN (-6.9%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (-5.9%), WICKED (-5.1%), HAMILTON (-4.7%), A CHRISTMAS CAROL (-4.5%), LEOPOLDSTADT (-4%), HADESTOWN (-3.5%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-3.1%), AIN'T NO MO' (-2.7%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-2.5%), THE PIANO LESSON (-2.5%), MJ THE MUSICAL (-1.8%), SIX (-1%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-0.7%),

This week, 34 shows played on Broadway, with 260,973 tickets sold and a total gross of $30,912,719. The average ticket price was $118.45.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -4.14%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -4.34% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $118.45 is down $-0.25 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE MUSIC MAN: $2,508,603

HAMILTON: $1,925,304

THE LION KING: $1,856,550

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: $1,784,650

MJ THE MUSICAL: $1,694,503





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

AIN'T NO MO' ($103,390), KPOP ($127,262), A CHRISTMAS CAROL ($218,944), WALKING WITH GHOSTS ($262,122), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG ($265,167)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE LION KING: $318,741

OHIO STATE MURDERS: $146,572

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: $86,796

MIKE BIRBIGLIA: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL: $83,225

WALKING WITH GHOSTS: $66,907





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE MUSIC MAN ($-417,792), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($-198,334), INTO THE WOODS ($-193,910), ALMOST FAMOUS ($-151,324), BEETLEJUICE ($-146,900)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE MUSIC MAN: $231.51

HAMILTON: $191.71

FUNNY GIRL: $173.71

MJ THE MUSICAL: $154.88

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: $154.31





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

AIN'T NO MO' ($23.71), A CHRISTMAS CAROL ($29.69), KPOP ($32.72), MIKE BIRBIGLIA: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL ($61.08), WALKING WITH GHOSTS ($62.86)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: 101.4%

THE LION KING: 99.1%

MJ THE MUSICAL: 98.6%

& JULIET: 98.4%

FUNNY GIRL: 97.7%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

OHIO STATE MURDERS (48.6%), TAKE ME OUT (49.1%), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (52.8%), WALKING WITH GHOSTS (61.1%), AIN'T NO MO' (61.1%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

OHIO STATE MURDERS: 2313

AIN'T NO MO': 1112

WALKING WITH GHOSTS: 916

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: 493

KPOP: 275





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-1744), BEETLEJUICE (-1588), INTO THE WOODS (-1531), ALMOST FAMOUS (-1350), THE MUSIC MAN (-1137)



