Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/27/19
Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.
Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...
Up for the week by attendance was: THE INHERITANCE (6.7%), THE GREAT SOCIETY (3.7%), BEAUTIFUL (2.1%), AIN'T TOO PROUD (0.7%), HADESTOWN (0.2%), HAMILTON (0.1%),
Down for the week by attendance was: LINDA VISTA (-30.2%), THE LIGHTNING THIEF (-12.9%), TOOTSIE (-10.3%), THE SOUND INSIDE (-9.1%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-8.3%), WAITRESS (-7.4%), FROZEN (-6.5%), THE ROSE TATTOO (-5.5%), MEAN GIRLS (-5.2%), BETRAYAL (-5%), OKLAHOMA! (-4.7%), SLAVE PLAY (-4.3%), BEETLEJUICE (-4%), FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME (-4%), WICKED (-3.3%), ALADDIN (-2.9%), THE LION KING (-2.8%), CHICAGO (-2.1%), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM (-1.8%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-1.6%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (-0.3%), MOULIN ROUGE! (-0.1%),
Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...
Sponsored By: The Book of Mormon - The New York Times calls The Book of Mormon "the best musical of this century." The Washington Post says, "It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals." And Entertainment Weekly says, "Grade A: the funniest musical of all time." Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." The Book of Mormon, the nine-time Tony Award®-winning Best Musical.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Watch Auli'i Cravalho Sing 'Part Of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE in this brand new preview of the live event!... (read more)
Confirmed: Idina Menzel Will Play the Evil Stepmother in Upcoming CINDERELLA Film
It's official! Billboard has confirmed that Idina Menzel will be joining the upcoming movie adaptation of Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello! Menzel ... (read more)
Photos: THE HUMANS Film Adaptation Wraps Filming; Cast Members Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, and More, Celebrate!
The upcoming film adaptation of The Humans has wrapped filming!... (read more)
Oxford University Replaces Clapping With Jazz Hands Due To Anxiety Trigger Concerns
Students at the University of Oxford have voted to recommend students replace clapping, which can be a trigger for some students, with jazz hands.... (read more)
BroadwayHD Announces November Lineup Including PUTTING IT TOGETHER Starring Carol Burnett, NUNSENSE, and More!
BroadwayHD is heading into November with a stellar lineup, lead by knock-out performances of theater classics. The all-female production of Donmar War... (read more)
Taylor Swift Reveals She Auditioned For Eponine In Tom Hooper's LES MISERABLES; Reveals New CATS Song Details
In a new interview with Variety, Taylor Swift has revealed she has previously auditioned for CATS director Tom Hooper for the 2012 film adaptation of ... (read more)