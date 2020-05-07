Broadway Catch Up: May 7 - Alex Newell, Nathan Lane, Ashley Park, Kate Baldwin, and More!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's videos, from stars including Alex Newell, Nathan Lane, Ashley Park, Kate Baldwin, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Alex Newell shares the music video for 'Mama Told Me'!

The video features touching tributes to motherhood, including photos from Adam Lambert, Laverne Cox (Orange Is The New Black), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black), Shangela (RuPaul's Drag Race), MJ Rodriguez (Pose), Amber Riley (Glee), Jenna Ushkowitz (Glee) and more.

Ashley Park shares rehearsal audio from City Center's Thoroughly Modern Millie!

On what would have been the show's opening night, its star Ashley Park, commemorated the occasion by sharing some rehearsal audio of the show's opening number, 'Not For the Life of Me."

View this post on Instagram a??i?? Tonight, we would have opened MILLIE @nycitycenter. Thought I'd share a little of my first stab at singing through the score with music director Rob Berman from February pre-pandemic. It ain't polished people, but it's a sweet souvenir :) It was a few hours before he conducted MACK & MABEL and I ran to 44th st to GRAND HORIZONS on Broadway. Brilliant Rob ran the whole show with me vocally for the first time (he sang every other role in the show like a champ), and we looked out onto the streets of Manhattan as he played the little upright piano in a City Center practice room ? I'm celebrating tonight by thinking of all the incredible young artists and students I've gotten to meet these last couple months through @givewithash Zoom lessons (over 200 new friends who've helped me raise over $4k for COVID-relief). Hearing you all perform and working with you has reminded me why I was excited to be Millie in the first place ? Swipe right for some lovely renditions and Millies that made me smile during lessons recently: • @elizaeppss is a HS senior who was playing Maria Von Trapp at her HS before the production was canceled. Her "gimme gimme" is RADIANTaoe? • @abriellaruby and @jrcrubroadway are both 11-years-old. Both had theatrical opportunities canceled this summer, but I'm so excited and inspired by their genuine passion, curiosity, and talent. Can't you see it in their eyes? aoe? (Also Joel, that is quite literally the hardest part to sing in the Gretchen Wieners track in @meangirlsbway) • @jettgomez who is as delightful as his take on "nothing"... and ooo I love my Priscilla Lopez. •forget about the boyyyyyyyyy A post shared by Ashley Park (@ashleyparklady) on May 6, 2020 at 8:10pm PDT

Michael Urie, Brandon Uranowitz, and more star in Clue From Home: the Dining Room!

The cast of the "30th Anniversary Tribute to Clue" (Player's Club) has reunited via self-tape to recreate the dining room scene from the film. Conceived and directed by Tim Drucker and Jason Michael Snow, the video features Lauren Adams as Yvette, Sara Chase as Professor Plum, Amy Jo Jackson as Mrs. Peacock, Max Jenkins as Mr. Green, Nikka Graff Lanzarone as The Cook, Brynn O'Malley as Miss Scarlet, Jason Michael Snow as Colonel Mustard, Brandon Uranowitz as Mrs. White and Michael Urie as Wadsworth with special guest Paul Scheer as Mr. Boddy. Gregory Nabours plays the original score on piano with editing by Mathew Francis.

Kate Baldwin sings 'Hold On' from The Secret Garden!

Kate Baldwin shared a video of herself singing 'Hold On' from The Secret Garden, dedicating the video to Active Minds, the national leader for young adult mental health advocacy and suicide prevention.

Nathan Lane discusses the Broadway shutdown, Sondheim's 90th, and more!

Lane chatted with Seth Meyers about the pandemic and the Broadway shutdown saying, "But I just think we're going to have to be patient, and look out for ourselves and each other. No matter how much you want to see "Beetlejuice," you don't want to risk your life. So I think people are gonna be hesitant for a while."

The Skivvies perform 'I Am What I Am' with Deaf West Theatre and Laguna Playhouse!

Nick Clearly of The Skivvies shared a video of a collaboration The Skivvies put together with Laguna Playhouse and Deaf West Theatre. Performers virtually sing I Am What I Am from La Cage Aux Folles!





Related Articles