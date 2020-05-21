Broadway Catch Up: May 21 - Cast of HADESTOWN, Natalie Weiss, Ben Platt, Betsy Wolfe, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including the cast of Hadestown, Natalie Weiss, Ben Platt, Betsy Wolfe, and more!

The Hadestown cast performs 'Road to Hell, Part 2'!

The Hadestown family has reunited virtually to bring us a performance of 'Road to Hell, Part 2'. Check out Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Andre De Shields, Patrick Page, Anais Mitchell, Rachel Chavkin, and more!

Betsy Wolfe and Adam Krauthamer welcome a baby girl!

Broadway star Betsy Wolfe announced via her Instagram that she and husband Adam Krauthamer have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Poppy!

Ben Platt sings new Tom Kitt song 'Oh, Columbia'!

Tony Award-winner Ben Platt sings "Oh, Columbia" an original song by Pulitzer and Tony Award-winner and Columbia alumni, Tom Kitt, for the 2020 Columbia University grads. The song premiered as part of Columbia's virtual graduation, and is a beautiful tribute not only to the Columbia grads, but to all 2020 college grads who are missing their universities.

Alison Pill & Joshua Leonard recreate a scene from Skin Trade!

The duo teamed up as part of Geffen Stayhouse!

Natalie Weiss sings 'Mister Snow' from Carousel!

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization's ninth video in their YouTube series R&H Goes Live!, a spinoff of their existing R&H Goes Pop! video series, features Natalie Weiss performing a sultry, contemporary take on "Mister Snow" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel.

