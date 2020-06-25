Broadway Catch Up: June 25 - Lin-Manuel Miranda, Nathan Lane, Billy Porter, Andrew Rannells, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out this weekend's highlights from some of your favorites, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Nathan Lane, Billy Porter, Andrew Rannells, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Lin-Manuel Miranda freestyles on The Tonight Show!

Lin-Manuel Miranda was a guest on Tuesday night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon! Later in the segment, Miranda is challenged to create catchy freestyles based on random, everyday objects like cereal, Nintendo Switches and Hamilton posters.

Billy Porter talks Pride and more on The Late Late Show!

Billy Porter was a guest on Tuesday night's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden!

Billy talked about Pride Month moving online during the health crisis, and the importance of making positive music at this time. James also asked Billy about a letter he penned to his former self, asking what he's learned from his journey.

Nathan Lane talks Penny Dreadful, Broadway's re-opening, Trump, and more!

Nathan Lane recently sat down with Collider to discuss his new series Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

In addition, Lane talked about his life in the theater and memorable roles in The Birdcage, The Lion King, The Producers, and more. Lane discussed how he was convinced to appear in the film adaptation of The Birdcage, when he thinks Broadway is re-opening, his thoughts on the president and the health crisis, and much more.

Andrew Rannells was a guest on Tuesday night's episode of LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers where he talks about Black Monday, his cameo in Sex and the City, working with Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman on The Prom and the unsettling future of Broadway.

Jelani Alladin and Matt Doyle perform 'We Kiss In A Shadow'!

Jelani Alladin and Matt Doyle are the latest guests on R&H Goes Live!, performing "We Kiss In A Shadow" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's THE KING AND I.

