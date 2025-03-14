Broadway Cares' Red Buckets to Return to Theaters Tonight

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway Cares' #RedBuckets will make their return tonight (Friday, March 14, 2025), carried by cast members and volunteers at Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring productions across the country.



Through Sunday, April 27, 2025, every donation dropped into a Red Bucket helps provide essential support for those facing life-altering challenges. Just $10 can cover an HIV test at a health clinic, while a $50 gift ensures a week of nutritious meals for someone living with HIV/AIDS or other serious illnesses.



Broadway shows scheduled to begin their appeals this weekend are & Juliet; The Book of Mormon; Cabaret; Death Becomes Her; The Great Gatsby; Hamilton; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; Hell’s Kitchen; The Lion King; Maybe Happy Ending; Oh, Mary!; The Outsiders; Redwood; Six and Sunset Boulevard; and Off-Broadway's DRAG: The Musical; Little Shop of Horrors and The Play That Goes Wrong. Additionally, the national tours of & Juliet, A Beautiful Noise, Beetlejuice, Clue, Hamilton - Angelica tour, Hamilton - Philip tour, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Les Misérables, The Lion King - Rafiki tour, Mamma Mia, MJ, Parade, Some Like it Hot and Wicked - Munchkinland tour are launching into the spring fundraising this weekend.



More shows participating will be announced during the six-week fundraising campaign. In exchange for a donation, audiences at many shows can receive autographed posters, Playbills and other unique memorabilia or one-of-a-kind experiences. Last year, 45 Broadway, Off-Broadway and national tours raised $4.7 million during the Spring Fundraising Competition.



Donations raised through the in-theater fundraising will immediately be put into action. Broadway Cares is the single largest supporter of the safety net of programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), helping everyone in entertainment and the performing arts. Broadway Cares’ National Grants Program supports more than 450 organizations nationwide providing nutritious meals, health care and hope for those in need. At times of crisis, Broadway Cares also awards one-time humanitarian grants to provide emergency aid across the US and around the world.



“We’re endlessly grateful for the entire theater community - stage managers, actors, hair and makeup artists, ushers, backstage crew and so many more - who so generously dedicate their time and spectacular talents to Broadway Cares,” Broadway Cares Executive Director Danny Whitman said. “With the theater season in full swing and Broadway in bloom, the only thing more powerful than our industry’s extraordinary artistry is its boundless generosity of spirit. Thanks to all on Broadway, Off-Broadway, in national tours and their audiences, people in need will continue receiving lifesaving meals and medication, health care and hope.”



In 2024, Broadway Cares’ annual grant-making hit $15.8 million, including $6.5 million to the Entertainment Community Fund and $8.7 million through the National Grants Program.