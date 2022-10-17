Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Tickets Buying Guide
Broadway Buying Guide: October 17, 2022

Top selling shows this week include Hamilton, Almost Famous, Funny Girl and more!

Oct. 17, 2022  

Looking for the best deals on Broadway and off-Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld.

This Week's Top Broadway Shows

Broadway Buying Guide: October 17, 2022 1) Hamilton Buy Tickets Tickets from: $149 - The groundbreaking musical sensation, Hamilton springs from the mind of Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and tells the unlikely story of the ten-dollar founding father, Alexander Hamilton who was young, scrappy, and hungry and ready to mark his mark on this new nation.

Broadway Buying Guide: October 17, 2022 2) Funny Girl Buy Tickets - With music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill and book by Isobel Lennart, Funny Girl was a Broadway smash which skyrocketed Barbra Streisand to stardom. The show follows Fanny Brice, who rose from the Lower East Side of New York to become one of Broadway's biggest stars under producer Florenz Ziegfeld.

Broadway Buying Guide: October 17, 2022 3) The Piano Lesson Buy Tickets - The Piano Lesson is set in Pittsburgh's Hill District in 1936. A brother and sister are locked in a war over the fate of a family heirloom: a piano carved with the faces of their ancestors. Only by revisiting history can the siblings endeavor to move forward.

Broadway Buying Guide: October 17, 2022 4) Almost Famous Buy Tickets Starting at $59 - The year is 1973 and it's all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus.

Broadway Buying Guide: October 17, 2022 5) A Strange Loop Buy Tickets Tickets from: $49 - Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head.

Broadway Buying Guide: October 17, 2022 6) The Music Man Buy Tickets Tickets from: $99 - Two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award winner Hugh Jackman will make his highly anticipated return to Broadway in what is widely agreed to be the greatest role ever created for an actor in the history of musical theater: Professor Harold Hill in Meredith Willson's beloved classic, The Music Man.

Broadway Buying Guide: October 17, 2022 7) Into the Woods Buy Tickets Tickets from: $69 - Into the Woods is moving out of New York City Center and into a Broadway theatre! Jordan Roth, President of Jujamcyn Theaters, announced today that the hugely acclaimed and completely sold-out New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's beloved musical, Into the Woods.

Broadway Buying Guide: October 17, 2022 8) & Juliet Buy Tickets Tickets from: $89 - & Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name.

Broadway Buying Guide: October 17, 2022 9) The Phantom of the Opera Buy Tickets Tickets from: $29 - T﻿﻿he longest-running show in Broadway history, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera debuted in 1988, winning seven Tony Awards® including Best Musical. Based on Gaston Leroux's horror novel, it tells the enticing story of the Phantom, who haunts the stage of the Paris Opera.

Broadway Buying Guide: October 17, 2022 10) KPOP Buy Tickets Tickets from: $60 - Claim your backstage pass and dive inside the high-stakes world of K-pop with this exhilarating new Broadway-bound musical. As global superstars put everything on the line for a special one-night-only concert, one singer's inner struggle threatens to dismantle one of the hottest labels in K-pop.

This Week's Top Off-Broadway Shows

Broadway Buying Guide: October 17, 2022 1) Parade Buy Tickets Tickets from: $138 - Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen) returns to the New York stage as Leo Frank alongside Micaela Diamond (The Cher Show) as Lucille Frank in this starry Gala presentation of the Jason Robert Brown (Songs for a New World) and Alfred Uhry (Driving Miss Daisy) musical.

Broadway Buying Guide: October 17, 2022 2) Titanique Buy Tickets Tickets from: $39 - When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest.

Broadway Buying Guide: October 17, 2022 3) Little Shop of Horrors Buy Tickets Tickets from: $69 - The world's most ravenous plant has returned to its acclaimed, sold-out run at the Westside Theatre! Winner of the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards for BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is "wildly exuberant" (The Hollywood Reporter), and a New York Times Critic's Pick.

Broadway Buying Guide: October 17, 2022 4) Straight Line Crazy Buy Tickets Tickets from: $52 - Following an acclaimed run this spring at the Bridge Theatre in London, *Straight Line Crazy*, a new play by David Hare, will have its exclusive US engagement this fall at The Shed. Starring Ralph Fiennes as Robert Moses and directed by Nicholas Hytner (*One Man, Two Guvnors*) and Jamie Armitage.

Broadway Buying Guide: October 17, 2022 5) Kinky Boots Buy Tickets Tickets from: $40 - KINKY BOOTS has inspired audiences across the globe, reminding everyone we can change the world when we change our minds. This uplifting sensation is winner of EVERY MAJOR BEST MUSICAL AWARD, including the Tony, the Grammy, and London's Olivier Award. Filled with glitter, glam and a whole lot of sole.

Broadway Buying Guide: October 17, 2022 6) Everything's Fine Buy Tickets Tickets from: $49 - Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner John Lithgow returns to the director's chair after four decades for the one-man show from Academy Award nominee Douglas McGrath. The autobiographical play performed by McGrath recounts the actor and writer's and director's life.

Broadway Buying Guide: October 17, 2022 7) A Raisin In The Sun Buy Tickets Tickets from: $70 - Lorraine Hansberry's A RAISIN IN THE SUN comes to Astor Place this fall in Hansberry's Public Theater debut. Directed by Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara, this fresh look at a classic proves to be as provocative and powerful today as it was in 1959.

Broadway Buying Guide: October 17, 2022 8) Fiddler On The Roof Buy Tickets Tickets from: $87 - National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's beloved Off-Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish is back this November in a seven-week return engagement at New World Stages, directed by Academy Award and Tony winner Joel Grey and starring Steven Skybell, who reprises his role as Tevye.

Broadway Buying Guide: October 17, 2022 9) Merrily We Roll Along Buy Tickets - Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez! Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends - writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley.

