Brief 8/7: Lisa Brescia Begins Performances As Heidi in DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - August 06, 2018

Rehearsals began today for Marianne Elliott's new production of George Furth and Stephen Sondheim's Company. Company opens at the Gielgud Theatre from 26 September 2018.. (more...)

2) Skylar Astin to Play a Re-Cast Greg in Newest Season of CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND

by TV News Desk - August 06, 2018

Skylar Astin will be one of Rebecca's love interests on the newest season of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, according to USA Today reporter Kelly Lawler, who's at the TCAs.. (more...)

3) Town of Sayreville, NJ Becomes Co-Producer on GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER

by BWW News Desk - August 06, 2018

Gettin' The Band Back Together today announced that the town of Sayreville, NJ will join them as co-producers. "Our whole show is a love letter to New Jersey, and specifically to Sayreville where it takes place," said producer Ken Davenport.. (more...)

4) Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/5/18

by BWW News Desk - August 06, 2018

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 8/5/2018 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section... (more...)

5) Watch Broadway Protest The White House LIVE on BroadwayWorld

by BWW News Desk - August 06, 2018

Rosie O'Donnell and many Broadway performers will take to the White House today to protest President Donald Trump and his administration today. Tune in to BroadwayWorld on Instagram and Facebook for an inside LIVE look at the protest, hosted by The King and I's Jon Viktor Corpuz!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Keala Settle

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-Lisa Brescia begins performances as Heidi Hansen in DEAR EVAN HANSEN tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Emily Walton Performs 'The Boy Next Door' From MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS At The Muny

What we're geeking out over: Jeremy Jordan and Jason Robert Brown to Team Up for Concert at SubCulture NYC

What we're watching: Watch FREAKY FRIDAY Stars Talk New Movie Musical on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Social Butterfly: Go Behind the Scenes of The Muny's MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS With Dan DeLuca

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Karen Olivo, who turns 42 today!

Karen Olivo is currently starring in the pre-Broadway run of MOULIN ROUGE in Boston. She most recently returned to the stage as Angelica Schuyler in the Chicago production of HAMILTON. Olivo won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical in WEST SIDE STORY, having created the role of Vanessa both on and Off-Broadway in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS in 2008. She also appeared on Broadway in RENT and BROOKLYN. She performed Off-Broadway in Lynn Nottage's play BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK, had a recurring role in the hit television series THE GOOD WIFE, and was a series regular on HARRY'S LAW.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!







Related Articles