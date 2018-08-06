VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of The Muny's MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS With Dan DeLuca

Go behind the scenes of The Muny's production of Meet Me In St. Louis in the video below from when Dan DeLuca took over our Instagram account this weekend! Watch to take in the ins and outs of putting on a production at the world's largest outdoor musical theatre! Be sure to follow us for future takeovers!

Dan DeLuca (John Truitt) is back on the Muny stage after marrying into The Addams Family during the 2014 season as Lucas Beineke. He originated the role of Jack Kelly on the tour of Disney's Newsies. Regional: Thoroughly Modern Millie (Jimmy, Goodspeed Opera House), Hair (Claude, Patchogue Theatre) Next to Normal (Gabe), Mamma Mia! (Sky, Weston Playhouse) Legally Blonde (Emmett, Lexington Theatre Company) How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Young Max, The Old Globe) Children of Eden (Cain/Japheth, CAP21) Other credits include: 54 Below, Joe's Pub, Barrington Stage, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade & Radio City Music Hall. Dan serves as the Visual Director and Key Speaker for The Field Consulting specializing in Emotional Intelligence and Mindfulness.

Broadway director and writer Gordon Greenberg has revised the book for Meet Me In St. Louis at The Muny. Performances run are now through August 12th. This production, the 8th in Muny history, also includes several songs new to the stage adaptation of Meet Me In St. Louis, including "Boys and Girls Like You and Me," a song written by Rodgers & Hammerstein for Oklahoma! and then recorded for, but ultimately cut, from the film of Meet Me In St. Louis. This production will also include the first stage use of "You and I," a song in the film by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed.

For more information, visit https://muny.org/meet-me-in-st-louis/.







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You