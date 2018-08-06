Photo Flash: Rehearsals Begin For COMPANY on the West End, Starring Patti LuPone
Rehearsals began today for Marianne Elliott's new production of George Furth and Stephen Sondheim's Company. Company opens at the Gielgud Theatre from 26 September 2018.
The complete cast for Company is: Rosalie Craig as Bobbie, Patti LuPone as Joanne, Mel Giedroyc as Sarah, Jonathan Bailey as Jamie, George Blagdenas PJ,Ashley Campbell as Peter, Richard Fleeshman as Andy, Alex Gaumond as Paul, Richard Henders as David, Ben Lewis as Larry, Daisy Maywood as Susan, Jennifer Saayeng as Jenny, Matthew Seadon-Young as Theo and Gavin Spokes as Harry. Joining them are: Michael Colbourne, Francesca Ellis, Ewan Gillies, Grant Neal and Jaimie Pruden.
At Bobbie's 35th birthday party all her friends are wondering why she isn't married; why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to have a family. The multi-award winning musical comedy about life, love and marriage includes Stephen Sondheim's iconic songs, The Ladies who Lunch, Being Alive, Side by Side and You Could Drive a Person Crazy.
Alex Gaumond, Marianne Elliott, and Rosalie Craig
Cast of Company
Cast of Company
Jonathan Bailey and Marianne Elliott
Mel Giedroyc and Jennifer Saayeng
Mel Giedroyc, Rosalie Craig, and Jennifer Saayeng
Patti LuPone and Rosalie Craig
Patti LuPone, and Marianne Elliott
Richard Fleeshman and Alex Gaumond