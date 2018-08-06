Watch Broadway Protest The White House LIVE on BroadwayWorld

Rosie O'Donnell and many Broadway performers will take to the White House to protest President Donald Trump and his administration today.

The protestors will begin performing around 7 PM EST.

On the agenda are performances of "The People's Song" from "Les Miserables," Burt Bacharach's "What the World Needs Now Is Love," ″A Brand New Day" from "The Wiz" and "Climb Ev'ry Mountain" from "The Sound of Music."

Performers include current and former cast members of the Broadway companies of Wicked, Beautiful, Hamilton, The Phantom of the Opera, The King and I, Les Miserables, Cinderella, Xanadu, The Producers, Head Over Heels, and more.

The trip is organized by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the host and producer of Sirius XM's "On Broadway."







