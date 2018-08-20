Brief 8/20: Inside Opening Night of PRETTY WOMAN, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - August 19, 2018

Nominations are now open for our 2018 Edinburgh Fringe Festival Awards, celebrating the best of this year's festival. Nominate your favourites below!. (more...)

2) ICYMI: BE MORE CHILL, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Wrap Up Another Season at Broadway in Bryant Park!

by BWW News Desk - August 19, 2018

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! The 2018 program, which brings the best of Broadway together for free performances concludes today, August 16. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 a.m. every today with performances running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by 106.7 LITE FM's on-air personalities, this year's annual presentation continues this week.. (more...)

3) BWW's On This Day - August 19, 2018

by - August 19, 2018

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on August 19 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events! . (more...)

4) BWW Review: PROM 48: SIR SIMON RATTLE CONDUCTS 'L'ENFANT ET LES SORTILÈGES', Royal Albert Hall

by Sophia Lambton - August 19, 2018

Sir Simon Rattle enslaved the LSO under Ravel's near-supernatural spell; solo singers strived to follow him along the trail.. (more...)

5) Award-Winning International Trans Non-binary Fringe Performer Brings Two Bold Solo Story-telling Shows About Diversity, Belonging, And Resilience

by BWW News Desk - August 19, 2018

The award-winning international touring writer/performer, Ren Lunicke, brings two of their highly entertaining, thought-provoking autobiographical works about identity and belonging to Los Angeles for the first time as part of a West Coast 'Belonging Tour' stretching from Victoria, BC to San Diego, CA. Performing a limited engagement September 15th and 16th at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre 5636 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-NAPOLEON By Stanley Kubrick gets a world premiere staged reading today!

-Shayna Michaels-led THE REIGNING OF PRINCESS POP plays final performance at Broadway Bound Theatre Festival today!

BWW Exclusive: Ken Fallin Draws the Stage - Samantha Barks & Andy Karl in PRETTY WOMAN

What we're geeking out over: Chris McCarrell To Lead THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL National Tour

What we're watching: The Pretty People of PRETTY WOMAN Celebrate Opening Night on Broadway!

Social Butterfly: Bonnie Milligan Talks All Things HEAD OVER HEELS and More!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Andrew Garfield, who turns 35 today!

Andrew Garfield most recently won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for his role as Prior Walter in ANGELS IN AMERICA.

Andrew Garfield is an Academy Award-nominated actor who captivates global audiences with his transformative performances spanning feature films and notable theatre productions. He continues to evolve his body of work in powerful roles and compelling narratives.

Garfield made his Broadway debut in 2012 in the revival of Arthur Miller's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Death Of A Salesman, opposite Phillip Seymour-Hoffman and directed by Mike Nichols. His portrayal of Biff Loman earned him a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play.

Film credits include Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which combined grossed over 1.5 billion at the box-office; Ramin Bahrani's 99 Homes opposite Michael Shannon and Laura Dern; David Fincher's The Social Network, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor; Mark Romanek's Never Let Me Go opposite Keira Knightley and Carey Mulligan; Terry Gilliam's The Imaginarium Of Dr. Parnassus; Spike Jonze's robot love story I'm Here; Robert Redford's Lions For Lambs; Julian Jarrold's Red Riding Trilogy - 1974; and John Crowley's Boy A, for which he earned BAFTA's Best Actor Award in 2008.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

