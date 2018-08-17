Click Here for More Articles on PRETTY WOMAN
BWW TV: The Pretty People of PRETTY WOMAN Celebrate Opening Night on Broadway!
The Nederlander Theatre was the place to be last night, as a pretty magical opening unfolded for Broadway's newest musical, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL. Starring Broadway regulars like Andy Karl, Orfeh, Jason Danieley, and Eric Anderson, the musical marks the Broadway debut of a new leading lady, Samantha Barks.
Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, this modern spin on Cinderella is the story of Vivian, a spirited diamond in the rough who dreams of a better life. A star-crossed meeting with Edward, a shrewd corporate raider from New York who is lost in Hollywood, turns a simple business deal into a week of romance and a journey of self- discovery for both Vivian and Edward. This contemporary theatrical take on the iconic love story will sweep a new generation off their feet and make them believe in the power of "Happily Ever After."
Below, BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the special night with Barks, Karl and more!
Related Articles
From This Author TV - Opening Night Special
The curtain is down. The cast has bowed. Now let's take a behind the scenes look at the rest of opening night!
BWW TV: The Pretty People of PRETTY WOMAN Celebrate Opening Night on Broadway!
BWW TV: Together at Last! Inside Opening Night of GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER on Broadway!
BWW TV: Heaven is a Place on Broadway! Go Inside Opening Night of HEAD OVER HEELS
BWW TV: STRAIGHT WHITE MEN on the Great White Way! Inside Opening Night with Armie Hammer & Company
BWW TV: SAINT JOAN Makes a Divine Return to Broadway- Go Inside Opening Night!
BWW TV: Go Inside Opening Night of TRAVESTIES with Tom Hollander and More!