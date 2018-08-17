BWW TV: The Pretty People of PRETTY WOMAN Celebrate Opening Night on Broadway!

Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, this modern spin on Cinderella is the story of Vivian, a spirited diamond in the rough who dreams of a better life. A star-crossed meeting with Edward, a shrewd corporate raider from New York who is lost in Hollywood, turns a simple business deal into a week of romance and a journey of self- discovery for both Vivian and Edward. This contemporary theatrical take on the iconic love story will sweep a new generation off their feet and make them believe in the power of "Happily Ever After."

Below, BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the special night with Barks, Karl and more!