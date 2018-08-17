Watch LIVE: Bonnie Milligan Talks All Things HEAD OVER HEELS and More!

BroadwayWorld's Steve Schonberg is getting up close and personal with Head Over Heels beltress, Bonnie Milligan! Tune in to our official Facebook page to submit your questions live or send us questions in advance on Twitter @BroadwayWorld with #AskBonnieBWW.

Watch the interview live below!

Milligan is making her Broadway debut as Pamela, after originating the role at The Oregon Shakespeare Festival. 1st National Tour: original Pat in Kinky Boots. Off-Broadway: God Bless You Mr. Rosewater (Encores!), Gigantic ( Vineyard Theatre ); Jasper in Deadland (Prospect Theater) Television: recurring as Kathryn on "Search Party" (TBS), "Happy!" (Syfy).

Head Over Heels is the bold and fierce new musical comedy from the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Avenue Q and Spring Awakening. Set to the iconic music of the 1980's all-female rock band The Go-Go's, it includes the hit songs "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Vacation," Belinda Carlisle's "Heaven is a Place on Earth," and many more!

It's a hilarious and sexy celebration of love in all its infinite varieties, told through the story of a royal family that must embark on an extravagant journey to save their beloved kingdom, and find love and acceptance.







