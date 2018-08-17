Brief 8/17: Read the Reviews for PRETTY WOMAN, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Alexa Criscitiello - August 16, 2018

It was announced today that Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (School of Rock) will star as 'Beetlejuice' and two-time Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso (Lazarus) will star as 'Lydia' in the world premiere Pre-Broadway engagement of the new musical comedy Beetlejuice.. (more...)

2) Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals Cover For Book of Good Morning and Goodnight Tweets

by BWW News Desk - August 16, 2018

Lin-Manuel Miranda has revealed the physical version of the cover for his upcoming book, 'Gmorning, Gnight! Little Pep Talks for Me & You.' The book will feature some of Miranda's fan-favorite Good Morning and Goodnight tweets, and features illustrations by Jonny Sun.. (more...)

3) Corbin Bleu and Soara-Joye Ross to Lead Arena Stage's ANYTHING GOES

by BWW News Desk - August 16, 2018

Arena Stage announces Corbin Bleu will play Billy Crocker and Soara-Joye Ross will play Reno Sweeney in Cole Porter's madcap seafaring musical, Anything Goes.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Ariana Grande and James Corden Sing 'Suddenly Seymour' on Carpool Karaoke

by Stage Tube - August 16, 2018

Songstress Ariana Grande was the latest guest on James Corden's well-loved Carpool Karaoke series. The singer teamed up with Corden for duets on some of her hits, and then concluded with the Broadway favorite Suddenly Seymour from Little Shop of Horrors. Grande even noted that Audrey is her 'dream role.'. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Watch AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Season 12 Winner Darci Lynne's Rendition of 'Show Off' from THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

by Stage Tube - August 16, 2018

The winner of season 12 of AMERICA'S GOT TALENT, Darci Lynne, returns to the live show with an amazing rendition of 'Show Off' from The Drowsy Chaperone. . (more...)

