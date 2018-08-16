Corbin Bleu and Soara-Joye Ross to Lead Arena Stage's ANYTHING GOES

Arena Stage announces Corbin Bleu (Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical; In the Heights; Disney Channel's High School Musical) will play Billy Crocker and Soara-Joye Ross (Les Misérables, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess National Tour) will play Reno Sweeney in Cole Porter's madcap seafaring musical, Anything Goes. Featuring some of musical theater's most memorable standards such as "I Get a Kick Out of You," "You're the Top" and the title song, Anything Goes is directed by Molly Smith, with choreography by Parker Esse and music direction by Paul Sportelli, and will run November 2-December 23, 2018 in the Fichandler Stage.

Corbin Bleu (Billy Crocker) comes from an extensive background in film, television and theatre. He is probably best known for playing Chad Danforth in Disney's Emmy Award-winning High School Musical franchise. Corbin was recently seen on Broadway as Ted Hanover in the Tony-nominated production of Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical, winning the Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Male Dancer in a Broadway Show. Additional Broadway credits include: Godspell (Jesus) and In the Heights (Usnavi). Other stage highlights include Hairspray (Seaweed) and Mamma Mia! (Sky), both at The Hollywood Bowl. Most recently Corbin starred as Don Lockwood, the role made famous by Gene Kelly in The Muny's centennial season production of Singin' in the Rain. Also in 2018, Corbin was honored as Entertainer of the Year from the Tremaine National Gala honoring his work in the dance industry. His film credits include: To Write Love on Her Arms (starring opposite Kat Dennings), Nurse 3-D and The Monkey's Paw, to name a few. Corbin's television credits include: Franklin & Bash, Blue Bloods, Psych, Castle, The Fosters and Chicago Med. In 2013, he partnered with Karina Smirnoff on the multi-Emmy Award-winning ABC hit Dancing with the Stars, placing a close second. A Brooklyn native, Corbin currently resides in Los Angeles with his wife, Sasha.

Soara-Joye Ross (Reno Sweeney) is thrilled to be making her Arena Stage debut! She was last in D.C. with the National Tour of The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess (The National Theatre). Broadway: Les Misérables, Dance of the Vampires. Off-Broadway: Carmen Jones (Classic Stage, dir. John Doyle), Disenchanted (Westside), Dessa Rose (Lincoln Center), Single Black Female (Playwrights Horizons & The Duke, dir. Colman Domingo). Jerry Springer the Opera (Carnegie Hall, dir. Jason Moore), The First Noel (The Apollo, dir. Steven Broadnax), Cross That River (Outstanding Individual Performance NYMF Award). Film: Garden State. TV: Crashing (HBO). Soara-Joye also has a solo show entitled This Is My Life, Gotta Fly! Training: The American Musical and Dramatic Academy. Performances dedicated in loving memory of her mom, Rita. www.soara-joye.com

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for Anything Goes are $40-105, subject to change and based on availability, plus applicable fees. Tickets may be purchased online at arenastage.org by phone at 202-488-3300 or at the Sales Office at 1101 Sixth St., SW, D.C.

