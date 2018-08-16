VIDEO: Ariana Grande and James Corden Sing 'Suddenly Seymour' on Carpool Karaoke

Songstress Ariana Grande was the latest guest on James Corden's well-loved Carpool Karaoke series. The singer teamed up with Corden for duets on some of her hits, and then concluded with the Broadway favorite Suddenly Seymour from Little Shop of Horrors. Grande even noted that Audrey is her "dream role."

Check out the video below!

Earlier this year Grande released her mega-anticipated third full-length album, "Dangerous Woman," which was driven by the title track that reached #1 on both iTunes Overall Top Songs Chart and Top Pop Songs Chart minutes after release. "Dangerous Woman" also debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and earned her the distinction of becoming the first artist to debut on the chart with the lead single from her first three albums.

As an actress, Grande reprised her "Victorious" role as Cat Valentine in the 2013 Nickelodeon series "Sam & Cat." Last year, Grande co-starred in the FOX series "Scream Queens." In March, Grande was the musical guest on "Saturday Night Live," marking her second appearance on the iconic late-night franchise.

On the stage, Grande was cast as a cheerleader in 2008 in the Broadway musical "13."

The Late Late Show with James Corden (also known as Late Late) is an American late-night talk show hosted by James Corden on CBS. It is the fourth and current iteration of The Late Late Show. Airing in the U.S. from Monday to Friday nights, it is taped in front of a studio audience Monday through Thursday afternoons - during weeks in which first-run episodes are scheduled to air - at CBS Television City in Los Angeles, California in Studio 56, directly above the Bob BarkerStudio (Studio 33). It is produced by Fulwell 73 and CBS Television Studios.

