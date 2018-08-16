Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals Cover For Book of Good Morning and Goodnight Tweets

Click Here for More Articles on LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

Lin-Manuel Miranda has revealed the physical version of the cover for his upcoming book, "Gmorning, Gnight! Little Pep Talks for Me & You." The book will feature some of Miranda's fan-favorite Good Morning and Goodnight tweets, and features illustrations by Jonny Sun.

Check out the cover below!

And you can preorder from wherever you like here: https://t.co/TaNKOhpboW

But can I take this opportunity to show you how dope this cover looks in its physical form? Just got the test print w the gold foil mic today: pic.twitter.com/Agt7JiENcd - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 16, 2018

The official description on Random House's website reads: "From the creator and star of Hamilton, with beautiful illustrations by Jonny Sun, comes a book of affirmations to inspire readers at the beginning and end of each day."

"Gmorning, Gnight!" will be released from Random House on October 23.

For more information, or to pre-order the book, visit http://www.randomhousebooks.com/books/603592/.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and performer, as well as a 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award recipient. His current musical, Hamilton - with book, music and lyrics by Mr. Miranda, in addition to him originating the title role - opened on Broadway in 2015. Hamilton was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama and earned a record-breaking 16 Tony Nominations, winning 11 Tony Awards including two personally for Mr. Miranda for Book and Score of a Musical. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton won the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.







