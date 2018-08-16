VIDEO: Watch AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Season 12 Winner Darci Lynne's Rendition of 'Show Off' from THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

The winner of season 12 of AMERICA'S GOT TALENT, Darci Lynne, returns to the live show with an amazing rendition of "Show Off" from The Drowsy Chaperone.

Darci Lynne was only twelve years old when she won season 12 of America's Got Talent. A ventriloquist, Darci Lynne kicked off a 2018 national tour with her friends Petunia, the divaesque rabbit featured in the video, Oscar, the shy and soulful mouse and Edna, the brash old woman.

"Show Off" was originally performed by Sutton Foster who originated the role of Janet Van De Graaff in The Drowsy Chaperone.

With the talent search open to acts of all ages, "America's Got Talent" has brought the variety format back to the forefront of American culture by showcasing unique performers from across the country. The series is a true celebration of the American spirit, featuring a colorful array of singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, jugglers, magicians, ventriloquists and hopeful stars, all vying for their chance to win America's hearts and the $1 million prize. Follow judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B, Howie Mandel, and host Tyra Banks in their talent search!

