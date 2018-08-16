BWW TV: Will Roland, George Salazar & More Will Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Today- Watch LIVE at 12:30!

Click Here for More Articles on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! The 2018 program, which brings the best of Broadway together for free performances concludes today, August 16. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 a.m. every Thursday with performances running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by 106.7 LITE FM's on-air personalities, this year's annual presentation continues this week.



Today's performers will include: Be More Chill (Gerard Canonico, Kaitlyn Carlson, Stephanie Hsu, Tiffany Mann, Lauren Marcus, Will Roland, George Salazar, Britton Smith, Jason SweetTooth Williams); Gettin' The Band Back Together (Jim Harker, Kevin Ramessar, Becca Kotte, Ian Ward, J. Elaine Marcos, Jasmin Richardson, Jay Klaitz, Jenny Hill, Kelli Barrett, Noa Solorio, Paul Whitty, Rob Marnell, Ryan Duncan, Sawyer Nunes, Scott Foster, Tad Wilson); Once On This Island (Darlesia Cearcy, Courtnee Carter, Aurelia Williams); School Of Rock (Caroline Basu, Ava Briglia, Levi Buksbazen, Layla Capers, Jordan Cole, Duke Cutler, Katie Greendorfer, Matthew Jost, Montgomery Lamb, Hudson Loverro, Madalin Yarbrough Mills, Nirvaan Pal, Theodora Silverman, Michael Sohn, Sarah Walsh).

Tune in at 12:30pm to watch live!







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You