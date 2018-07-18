Brief 7/18: Get a First Look at DON'T BOTHER ME, I CAN'T COPE, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - July 17, 2018

Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit School of Rock - The Musical, announced today that the show will play its final Broadway performance at the Winter Garden Theatre on January 20, 2019. By that date, the show will have run for more than 3 years, playing 1,307 performances and 31 previews. The production recouped its entire Broadway investment in May of 2017.. (more...)

2) Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos of Bronson Norris Murphy as The Phantom in LOVE NEVER DIES

by BWW News Desk - July 17, 2018

All new photos have been released from the North American production of Love Never Dies, starring Bronson Norris Murphy as the Phantom and Meghan Picerno as Christine Daae.. (more...)

3) Katharine McPhee's Father Passes Away

by BWW News Desk - July 17, 2018

Our thoughts are with Katharine McPhee, who's father passed away Sunday morning. McPhee shared a heartfelt note on Twitter about her father's passing.. (more...)

4) Review Roundup: Did the Critics Lay All Their Love on MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN?

by Review Roundups - July 17, 2018

Get ready to sing and dance, laugh and love all over again! Ten years after Mamma Mia! The Movie grossed more than $600 million around the world, you are invited to return to the magical Greek island of Kalokairi in an all-new original musical based on the songs of ABBA. Let's see what the critics had to say.... (more...)

5) Jack O'Brien Will Direct Stoppard's THE HARD PROBLEM Off-Broadway This Fall

by BWW News Desk - July 17, 2018

Lincoln Center Theater (under the direction of Andre Bishop) has announced two new productions for this fall: THE HARD PROBLEM, a new play by Tom Stoppard, to be directed by Jack O'Brien, beginning performances Thursday, October 25 and opening Monday, November 19 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater; and the Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production of PLOT POINTS IN OUR SEXUAL DEVELOPMENT, a new play by Miranda Rose Hall, to be directed by Margot Bordelon, which will begin performances Saturday, October 6, open on Monday, October 22, and run through Sunday, November 18 at the Claire Tow Theater (150 West 65 Street).. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL celebrates 100 performances tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Go Inside Opening Night of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

For more photos, click here.

Set Your DVR...

-The Cast of MAMMA MIA 2 will appear on THE TODAY SHOW

-Kristin Chenoweth will appear on THE TODAY SHOW, LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, and WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

-Daveed Diggs will appear on THE VIEW and THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon

-Christine Baranksi will appear on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers

What we're geeking out over: THE SISTERHOOD OF THE TRAVELING PANTS Will Travel to the Stage

What we're watching: Savion Glover & Company Get Ready to Close Out Encores! Off-Center Season with DON'T BOTHER ME, I CAN'T COPE

Social Butterfly: Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Release Book of Famous Good Morning and Goodnight Tweets

Gmorning!

A bit of news-

At YOUR request, we made a book of the Gmornings & Gnights!

Illustrations by @jonnysun!

Available October 23!

We love you!https://t.co/ZSMEA8E7lU pic.twitter.com/uLLXY3JPXP - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 17, 2018

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!







