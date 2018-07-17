Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Release Book of Famous Good Morning and Goodnight Tweets

Click Here for More Articles on LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

The man is non-stop! Lin-Manuel Miranda announced his latest project today on Twitter. He is going to be releasing a book of his famous good morning and goodnight tweets!

"At YOUR request, we made a book of the Gmornings & Gnights!" Miranda tweeted.

The book, titled "Gmorning, Gnight! Little Pep Talks for Me & You" features illustrations by Jonny Sun.

Gmorning!

A bit of news-

At YOUR request, we made a book of the Gmornings & Gnights!

Illustrations by @jonnysun!

Available October 23!

We love you!https://t.co/ZSMEA8E7lU pic.twitter.com/uLLXY3JPXP - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 17, 2018

The official description on Random House's website reads: "From the creator and star of Hamilton, with beautiful illustrations by Jonny Sun, comes a book of affirmations to inspire readers at the beginning and end of each day."

"Gmorning, Gnight!" will be released from Random House on October 23.

For more information, or to pre-order the book, visit http://www.randomhousebooks.com/books/603592/.

