Katharine McPhee's Father Passes Away

Our thoughts are with Katharine McPhee, who's father passed away Sunday morning. McPhee shared a heartfelt note on Twitter about her father's passing.

"I can't believe I'm even writing this..." she begins. "But it is with heavy heart that I share that my sweet sweet Papa left this earth yesterday morning."

Thank you all for your prayers. pic.twitter.com/5W5UT05u41 - Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) July 17, 2018

McPhee goes on to say that her father was her biggest champion, always telling her to "Give em hell kid!"

"We as a family are completely heartbroken and devastated," she says. "When I return to the stage next week I hope he can watch it in peace and from up above."

Photo Credit: Katharine McPhee on Twitter

Katharine McPhee made her Broadway debut in Waitress on April 10, playing the lead role of Jenna through June 17. She began her return engagement on July 5 and will play the role through August 19.







