THE SISTERHOOD OF THE TRAVELING PANTS Will Travel to the Stage; Musical Adaptation in Development

Variety has reported that the best-selling young adult book series, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, is getting the musical treatment.

According to the report, producer Scott Delman and his Production Company Blue Spruce, have obtained theatrical rights to the series. Delman will serve as lead producer on the project.

No word yet as to which composer and book writer will be adapting the series, or whether or not the show has Broadway aspirations.

In "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants," Tibby, Lena, Carmen and Bridget are lifelong friends who find that that as they get older, their lives are heading in different directions. To keep the gang together, they pass along an amazing pair of jeans back and forth that happen to fit each girl perfectly.







