Review Roundup: Did the Critics Lay All Their Love on MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN?

Get ready to sing and dance, laugh and love all over again! Ten years after Mamma Mia! The Movie grossed more than $600 million around the world, you are invited to return to the magical Greek island of Kalokairi in an all-new original musical based on the songs of ABBA. With the film's original cast returning and new additions including Lily James, the musical comedy will open on July 20, 2018.

As the film goes back and forth in time to show how relationships forged in the past resonate in the present, James will play the role of Young Donna. Filling the roles of Young Rosie and Young Tanya are Alexa Davies and Jessica Keenan Wynn Young Sam will be played by Jeremy Irvine, while Young Bill is Josh Dylan and Young HARRY is Hugh Skinner.

Reprising their roles from Mamma Mia! The Movie are Meryl Streep as Donna, Julie Walters as Rosie and Christine Baranski as Tanya. Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper reunite as Sophie and Sky, while Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård and Colin Firth return to play Sophie's three possible dads: Sam, Bill and Harry.

Let's see what the critics had to say...

Leslie Felperin, The Hollywood Reporter: Indeed, the movie's biggest failing is that so much of its soundtrack, the very engine that propels it, is made up of far too many actual B sides, or at least lesser-known tunes from the back catalogue of Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, the two Swedish singer-songwriters who made up half of the 1970s pop quartet ABBA.

Peter Bradshaw, The Guardian: But something in the sheer RELENTLESS silliness and UNCOMPROMISING RIDICULOUSNESS of this, combined with a new flavour of self-aware comedy, made me smile in spite of myself: there are funny, campy performances from Cher, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters and also Alexa Davies as Walters's younger self, and some very good lines. People are always running absurdly around a Greek island waving their arms in the air like they just don't care and it's always sunny, except when - gasp! - there's a storm and plans for the relaunch of a tourist hotel are briefly and unimportantly derailed.

Owen Gleiberman, Variety: "Here We Go Again" uses a few of the same songs that "Mamma Mia!" did, such as the title number and a virtual restaging of "Dancing Queen," with a chorus running through the woods and winding up on that same beach, where they perform what amounts to a slightly less awkward version of a group dance number out of a '70s TV variety show. Yet since ABBA's greatest hits were basically strip-mined for the first film, most of the songs here are less high-profile ABBA gems, and that means that the movie conjures a more reflective, downbeat mood. That's not a bad thing.

Emily Yoshida, Vulture: The main twist is that, having exhausted most of the most universal ABBA hits in the original musical, writer Catherine Johnson and the rest of the filmmakers must dig deeper in the crates, and do contortions around less instantly recognizable fare. But the selections end up being more Broadway-esque hits than much of the original's soundtrack, perhaps more believable as show tunes than "Gimme! Gimme!" or "Dancing Queen" (the latter of which of course gets a reprise here).

Geoffrey Macnab, The Independent: If you don't like ABBA, spandex or glitter, you won't much enjoy the Mamma Mia sequel. The producers warned the audience as much before the film's premiere in Hammersmith on Monday night. Fans of good-natured kitsch, however, will relish the movie, even if it does have more than its share of toe-curling moments. The reboot benefits from an ingenious storyline (co-written by Richard Curtis) which unfolds in two parallel worlds at once.

Richard Lawson, Vanity Fair: There's not really a point, exactly, to Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,the sequel to the smash-hit 2008 film arriving in theaters on July 20. But why would there need to be? The pleasures of Ol Parker's film are simple and sensual, its riot of color and sweet, nostalgic songs proving wholly agreeable even without much of a plot to hold it all together. I went into the movie a bit of a skeptic-about jukebox musicals, about unnecessary sequels, especially ones without the original's main star-but left entirely won over, cheered and a little teary. HERE WE GO AGAIN is uncomplicated joy in complicated, despairing times.

Related Articles