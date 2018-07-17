Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish

New York Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia spoke it fluently as did James Cagney. Barbara Streisand can converse, and Judy Garland sang in it. Last night the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene premiered Fiddler On The Roof in Yiddish directed by Joel Grey for a VIP Opening Night audience and Gala which honored Jeffrey S. Wisenfeld, Chairman of the Folksbiene.

BroadwayWorld was there for the opening night curtain call and Gala. Check out the photos below!

Audiences have been overwhelmed by this Yiddish production and last night's celebrity filled theatre at the Museum of Jewish Heritage were brought to tears many times hearing one of the most celebrated musicals of all time performed in the language that is most genuine to the show's historical period.

As director Joel Grey stated, "it's the same score and the same show, but it feels so different, so authentic."

The original Broadway production of the show, which opened in 1964, was the first musical theatre production in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year, and has performed in every metropolitan city in the world from Paris to Beiging.

The Yiddish translation of Fiddler On The Roof was artfully constructed by noted Israeli actor/director Shraga Friedman in 1965, and supports the brilliance of Jerry Bock, Sheldon Harnick and Joseph Stein's musical, while deepening the connection of the work to Sholem Aleichem's original Tevye the Dairyman stories.

As that famous 1965 comedy record album stated "You Don't Have To Be Jewish" ( to be thrilled by this show). In fact, director Joel Grey does not speak Yiddish and numerous cast members took a crash curse in the language.

Many in the audience may not have understood all the words, but it was certainly one of the most meaningful and memorable nights they have had in the theatre. Stas' Kmiec's musical staging and choreography were electrifying and the songs we all love never sounded better under music director/conductor Zalmen Moltek's baton.

Book by Joseph Stein, Music by Jerry Bock, Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick

Produced on the New York Stage by Harold Prince

Original New York Stage Production Directed and Choreographed by Jerome Robbins

Yiddish Translation by Shraga Friedman

Directed by Oscar and Tony Award Winner Joel Grey

Musical Staging and Choreography by Stas' Kmiec'

Music Director/Conductor Zalmen Mlotek, Executive Producer Christopher Massimine

Featuring: Jennifer Babiak, Joanne Borts, Josh Dunn, Michael Einav, Kirk Geritano, Samantha Hahn, Mary Illes, Cameron Johnson, Daniel Kahn, Ben Liebert, Stephanie Lynne Mason, Evan Mayer, Rosie Jo Neddy, Raquel Nobile, Nick Raynor, Bruce Sabath, Gayleen Seidi, Lauren Jeanne Thomas, Bobby Underwood, Michael Yashinsky, Rachel Zatcoff and with Jackie Hoffman.

Article & Photos by: Stephen Sorokoff



Joel Grey, Director



Curtain Call, Fiddler On The Roof, in Yiddish



Stas'Kmiec', Musical Staging/Choreography & Joel Grey



Elisa Loti (Stein), Margery Gray, Sheldon Harnick



Steven Skybell, Tevye



Jackie Hoffman



Curtain Call, Fiddler On The Roof



Michael S. Glickman, Museum of Jewish Heritage President & CEO & Dr. Ruth Westheimer



Christopher Massimine, CEO National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene and Executive Producer Fiddler On The Roof



Jeffrey S. Wisenfeld, Chairman National Yiddish Theatre and Thomas P. DiNapoli, Comptroller New York State



Zalmen Mlotek, Artistic Director & Christopher Massimine



Cynthia Wisenfeld & Jeffrey S. Wisenfeld



AnDrew Levy & Tovah Feldshuh



Sheldon Harnick & Joel Grey



Eda Sorokoff, Joseph Gil, Dr. Ruth Westheimer, Regina Gil, Gold Coast Arts Center



Margery Gray, Jamie deRoy, Sheldon Harnick



Tovah Feldshuh & Jackie Hoffman



Eda Sorokoff, Jamie deRoy, Haley Swindal, Jena Robbins



Bobby Underwood & Haley Swindal



Catherine Adler & Eda Sorokoff



